The disruption is being caused by a broken down vehicle, according to Hampshire County Council.

Lanes one and two are currently blocked on the northbound carriageway of the M3 between junction 10 and junction 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The delays are said to be stretching back onto the M27.

ROMANSE, Hampshire County Council’s traffic account, said: ‘M3 Winchester Northbound - lanes 1 and 2 remain BLOCKED between J10/ A31 Winchester and J9/ A34 Winnall due to a broken down vehicle, heavy delays of approximately 80 minutes starting to back onto ‘M27.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Latest traffic news

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron