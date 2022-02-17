Hampshire traffic: Drivers facing long delays on A32 in Fareham and Gosport plus latest updates on M27, M3, A3(M), A27, M275 and more

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates on roads across the Portsmouth area.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 7:56 am

Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.

Latest traffic news

We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.

Motorists are being warned of heavy delays on the A32 in Gosport and Fareham – find out more below.

Latest traffic updates.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

A road in Hampshire is closed this evening due to a police incident

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 08:34

  • Delays in and around Fareham this evening
Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 08:34

More traffic disruption

Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 07:55

Drivers warned of long delays in Gosport and Fareham

Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 17:23

Here’s what is causing delays on A27

Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 17:22

Delays on A32

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 17:45

This is what caused delays on M27 near Portsmouth this evening

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 17:30

Here’s where road works will take place tonight

Monday, 14 February, 2022, 09:12

Watch out for delays on M27

Friday, 11 February, 2022, 09:25

A32 is closed in both directions

Thursday, 10 February, 2022, 17:44

And this is why there are delays on the A32

Thursday, 10 February, 2022, 17:43

Here’s what is causing delays on A27

