Drivers warned of long delays in Gosport and Fareham

Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.

Latest traffic news

We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.

Motorists are being warned of heavy delays on the A32 in Gosport and Fareham – find out more below.

Latest traffic updates.

A road in Hampshire is closed this evening due to a police incident

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.