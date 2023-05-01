News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
7 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
7 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
10 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack

Eastern Road in Portsmouth closed after incident as emergency services rush to the scene

Emergency services have flocked to one of Portsmouth's main roads this afternoon after an incident.

By David George
Published 1st May 2023, 17:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 17:39 BST

Video footage sent to The News by Ali Yildirim shows one lane blocked along Eastern Road, on the southbound carriageway from the A27.

SEE ALSO: Woman in her 60s left injured after car and motorbike collide

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of cars are parked along the hard shoulder with police, firefighters and two ambulances spotted at the scene.

Picture: Habibur RahmanPicture: Habibur Rahman
Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular

The left-hand lane has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been contacted for further information.

More to follow.

Related topics:PortsmouthA27Hampshire