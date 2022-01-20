The man, thought to be in his 50s, crashed his vehicle into the corner of a parked low loader in Oakland office park, Aerodrome Road.

He then escaped from the wreckage and called emergency services himself at 9.06pm.

Firefighters rushed to the crash at 9.20pm, treated his injuries – including head wounds – until medics from South Central Ambulance Service arrived.

Watch manager Wayne Goble, from Cosham Fire Station, said the man was ‘extremely lucky.’

He told The News: ‘One private vehicle crashed into the corner of a low loader, which was parked on the side of the road.

‘One male self extricated and fire crews administered medical care until the ambulance arrived.

‘He had wounds to the head but his injuries seemed minor.

‘He was assessed by South Central Ambulance Service and taken to hospital.’

Watch Manager Goble added that due to the ‘vague’ information from the drivers call, three fire appliances totalling 10 crew members were called.

He said: ‘Everything was a bit vague.

‘Our control mobilised one appliance from Gosport, another from Cosham, and the rescue vehicle (RSV), which has all the cutting capabilities for HGVs, platforms and airbags.

‘Fire control mobilised additional appliances because of the incident being very vague.’

South Central Ambulance were then called to the crash just outside of Fitness 24.

The man was then taken to hospital for his injuries.

