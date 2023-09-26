Fareham traffic: Lane cleared on A27 after broken down lorry moved but delays remain
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that the HGV has been moved on. ROMANSE reports: “A27 #Fareham - Lane 1 CLEARED eastbound on Eastern Way at Quay St Rbt after the earlier broken down lorry, delays remain northbound on A32 Gosport Rd from Wych Ln.”
Drivers are facing 15 minute delays on the4 southbound route of Newgate Lane between the A32, Gosport Road, and the Peel Common roundabout, according to ROMANSE.
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
A27 cleared
The A27 at the Quay Street Roundqabout has now been cleared, with the broken vehicle being moved on.
ROMANSE reports: “A27 #Fareham - Lane 1 CLEARED eastbound on Eastern Way at Quay St Rbt after the earlier broken down lorry, delays remain northbound on A32 Gosport Rd from Wych Ln.”
Broken down lorry
One lane is still blocked on the A27 due to a broken down lorry.
A27 delays
Major delays are being caused on the A27 due to a broken down lorry.
Fareham police said: “ Unfortunately, due to the broken down lorry on Eastern Way, the surrounding roads, especially Market Quay Roundabout is very busy.
“Please do not enter a Yellow Box Junction until your exit is clear, as this will increase delays.”
Lanes reopened
The two lanes on the M27 which were closed for repairs were opened last night.
National Highways said: “Update - All lanes are now reopen on the #M27 westbound within J12 near #Portsmouth following repairs to an infrastructure defect.
“Delays are clearing well in the area. Thanks for your patience and have a safe onward journey.”
Police response to Paulsgrove crash
Police have provided more information regarding a crash in Paulsgrove this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 2.40pm to reports of a collision on the A27.
“The collision involved two vehicles. No injuries were reported.”
M27 update
Both lanes are still closed on the M27, accoridng to ROMANSE.
The traffic monitoring system said delays have reduced but are still preent.
Paulsgrove crash
Portsmouth Roads reports that there has been a crash in Paulsgrove and one lane is closed.
They said it happened on Southampton Road, at the junction of the A27.
Delays in the Purbrook area
Due to the roadworks, motorists are facing delays in the Purbrook area.
ROMANSE reports: “#A3M Southbound - Approx. 20 mins delay between J4/Purbrook Way #Purbrook and #A27 Havant Bypass #Farlington.”
Infrastructure “defects"
National Highways reports that workers are at the scene dealing with the problem.
They said: “Two (of 3) lanes are closed on the #M27 in #Hampshire within J12 near #Portsmouth (before the #M275 exit slip road) due to an infrastructure defect.
“Traffic Officers and Service Providers are in attendance. Please allow extra time for your journey, thank you for your patience. “
Traffic “chaos"
One twitter user said motorists are currently facing traffic “chaos” in the Portsmouth area.
In response to an update by ROMANSE, Alan Battaglia said there is a queue of about an hour from all directions.
“Absolute chaos, just drove past”, he added.