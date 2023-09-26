News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Fareham traffic: Lane cleared on A27 after broken down lorry moved but delays remain

Traffic is moving again in the Fareham area after a broken down lorry was moved on – but delays remain in some areas.
By Freddie Webb
Published 15th Sep 2023, 07:43 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 15:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that the HGV has been moved on. ROMANSE reports: “A27 #Fareham - Lane 1 CLEARED eastbound on Eastern Way at Quay St Rbt after the earlier broken down lorry, delays remain northbound on A32 Gosport Rd from Wych Ln.”

NOW READ: Family of missing Portsmouth girl, 13, who didn't come home from school appeal to public for help

Drivers are facing 15 minute delays on the4 southbound route of Newgate Lane between the A32, Gosport Road, and the Peel Common roundabout, according to ROMANSE.

Broken down lorry in Fareham. Picture: ROMANSE.Broken down lorry in Fareham. Picture: ROMANSE.
Broken down lorry in Fareham. Picture: ROMANSE.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog

Show new updates
15:50 BSTUpdated 15:50 BST

A27 cleared

The A27 at the Quay Street Roundqabout has now been cleared, with the broken vehicle being moved on.

ROMANSE reports: “A27 #Fareham - Lane 1 CLEARED eastbound on Eastern Way at Quay St Rbt after the earlier broken down lorry, delays remain northbound on A32 Gosport Rd from Wych Ln.”

15:33 BST

Broken down lorry

One lane is still blocked on the A27 due to a broken down lorry.

15:27 BSTUpdated 15:50 BST

A27 delays

Major delays are being caused on the A27 due to a broken down lorry.

Fareham police said: “ Unfortunately, due to the broken down lorry on Eastern Way, the surrounding roads, especially Market Quay Roundabout is very busy.

“Please do not enter a Yellow Box Junction until your exit is clear, as this will increase delays.”

Sun, 24 Sep, 2023, 09:09 BSTUpdated 15:27 BST

Lanes reopened

The two lanes on the M27 which were closed for repairs were opened last night.

National Highways said: “Update - All lanes are now reopen on the #M27 westbound within J12 near #Portsmouth following repairs to an infrastructure defect.

“Delays are clearing well in the area. Thanks for your patience and have a safe onward journey.”

Sat, 23 Sep, 2023, 16:27 BST

Police response to Paulsgrove crash

Police have provided more information regarding a crash in Paulsgrove this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 2.40pm to reports of a collision on the A27.

“The collision involved two vehicles. No injuries were reported.”

Sat, 23 Sep, 2023, 16:07 BST

M27 update

Both lanes are still closed on the M27, accoridng to ROMANSE.

The traffic monitoring system said delays have reduced but are still preent.

Sat, 23 Sep, 2023, 16:00 BST

Paulsgrove crash

Portsmouth Roads reports that there has been a crash in Paulsgrove and one lane is closed.

They said it happened on Southampton Road, at the junction of the A27.

Sat, 23 Sep, 2023, 13:33 BST

Delays in the Purbrook area

Due to the roadworks, motorists are facing delays in the Purbrook area.

ROMANSE reports: “#A3M Southbound - Approx. 20 mins delay between J4/Purbrook Way #Purbrook and #A27 Havant Bypass #Farlington.”

Sat, 23 Sep, 2023, 12:14 BST

Infrastructure “defects"

National Highways reports that workers are at the scene dealing with the problem.

They said: “Two (of 3) lanes are closed on the #M27 in #Hampshire within J12 near #Portsmouth (before the #M275 exit slip road) due to an infrastructure defect.

“Traffic Officers and Service Providers are in attendance. Please allow extra time for your journey, thank you for your patience. “

Sat, 23 Sep, 2023, 12:01 BST

Traffic “chaos"

One twitter user said motorists are currently facing traffic “chaos” in the Portsmouth area.

In response to an update by ROMANSE, Alan Battaglia said there is a queue of about an hour from all directions.

“Absolute chaos, just drove past”, he added.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:TrafficFarehamA27HGVPortsmouth