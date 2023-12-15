News you can trust since 1877
Gas leak closes Bognor Regis Railway Station causing severe disruption for passengers travelling to Portsmouth

A gas leak has closed a railway station and is causing problems for passengers travelling to Portsmouth.
By Freddie Webb
Published 15th Dec 2023, 07:13 GMT
Southern Rail reporters that commuters travelling to the city from Bognor Regis will face delays as trains may be cancelled or revised. Engineers are currently on hand to fix the problem.

"Due to a gas leak near the railway at Bognor Regis, trains running to and from this station will be cancelled or revised,” Southern Rail said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Bognor Regis station is closed. You will need to travel to or from an alternative station.

Bognor Regis railway station is currently closed due to a gas leak. Southern Rail have advised passengers to use an alternative route.
"You can use your ticket to travel at no extra cost on Southern services on any reasonable route to your destination.” Passengers can use their train tickets on the Stagecoach 700 service, between Portsmouth, Chichester, Bognor and Littlehampton – as well as the 500 service between Chichester and Littlehampton.

Passengers are advised to check their journey planners for updates. This can be found on the Southern Rail website.

