Gosport cyclist in her 70s suffers serious head injury after being hit by car

Officers were called around 2.20pm on Thursday to South Street, Gosport, after a crash involving a woman on a bicycle and a white Peugeot 107.

The cyclist, a woman in her 70s, suffered a serious head injury and is currently in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information. Picture: PA

Hampshire police are making enquiries as to the exact circumstances of the collision.

A spokesman said: ‘If you witnessed the incident, or perhaps have dash cam or CCTV footage from the location around this time, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44210483673.

‘Alternatively, you can submit a report via our online reporting tool, using the same reference number: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron