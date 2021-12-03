Gosport cyclist in her 70s suffers serious head injury after being hit by car
A CYCLIST suffered a serious head injury after being hit by a car in Gosport, police said.
Officers were called around 2.20pm on Thursday to South Street, Gosport, after a crash involving a woman on a bicycle and a white Peugeot 107.
The cyclist, a woman in her 70s, suffered a serious head injury and is currently in hospital.
Hampshire police are making enquiries as to the exact circumstances of the collision.
A spokesman said: ‘If you witnessed the incident, or perhaps have dash cam or CCTV footage from the location around this time, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44210483673.
‘Alternatively, you can submit a report via our online reporting tool, using the same reference number: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.’