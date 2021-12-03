Gosport cyclist in her 70s suffers serious head injury after being hit by car

A CYCLIST suffered a serious head injury after being hit by a car in Gosport, police said.

By Fiona Callingham
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 2:20 pm
Updated Friday, 3rd December 2021, 2:27 pm

Officers were called around 2.20pm on Thursday to South Street, Gosport, after a crash involving a woman on a bicycle and a white Peugeot 107.

The cyclist, a woman in her 70s, suffered a serious head injury and is currently in hospital.

Police are appealing for information. Picture: PA

Hampshire police are making enquiries as to the exact circumstances of the collision.

A spokesman said: ‘If you witnessed the incident, or perhaps have dash cam or CCTV footage from the location around this time, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44210483673.

‘Alternatively, you can submit a report via our online reporting tool, using the same reference number: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.’

