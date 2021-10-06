Police were called just after 6.15am today to a three-vehicle crash on the Marchwood bypass in Totton.

A blue Mercedes Sprinter van collided with a black Honda motorcycle and a white Yamaha motorcycle on the A326 Bypass.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal car crash

The drivers of both the motorcycles, a 38-year-old man from Gosport and a 49-year-old man from Southampton, sadly died at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesman for Hampshire police: ‘We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened, or saw the three vehicles driving in the area prior to the collision.

‘In addition, if you have dash cam footage of the vehicles and/or the collision, please call us.

‘Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you feel it might be, could help aid our investigation.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 44210400737.’

Alternatively, you can submit information online via this link hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

The road was closed while officers investigated.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.