The Wightlink ferry Victoria of Wight was withdrawn from service this afternoon after experiencing heavy berthing on arrival at Fishbourne on the Isle of Wight.

Sailing at 1pm from Portsmouth, the ferry had 16 crew and 431 passengers on board.

A spokesperson for Wightlink said: ‘There are no reports of any serious injuries.

‘Wightlink is contacting the customers who were on that crossing to offer support.’

Now berthed in Portsmouth, Victoria of Wight was pulled from service and will be boarded by surveyors assessing the damage caused to its prow.

Wightlink says that the ship will also not be in service tomorrow.

The spokesperson added: ‘There will be some delays to sailings this evening, but customers are advised to check in as normal as the other vessels will run a shuttle service.’

