Half hour delays expected as multi-vehicle road traffic incident blocks M27 eastbound lane
HEAVY delays are building on the M27 near Portsbridge Roundabout this morning due to a multi-vehicle road traffic incident.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 8:51 am
Highways England reports a road traffic collision took place, temporarily blocking the lane.
Lanes are now clear heading Eastbound between junction 12 near Port Solent and Portsbridge Roundabout at Hilsea.
Vehicles are on the hard shoulder.
Traffic is now heavily congested on the M27 between junctions 11 and 12, with drivers reporting a tailback trailing towards Fareham.
Highways England expects delays of 30 minutes.