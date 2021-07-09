Half hour delays expected as multi-vehicle road traffic incident blocks M27 eastbound lane

HEAVY delays are building on the M27 near Portsbridge Roundabout this morning due to a multi-vehicle road traffic incident.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Friday, 9th July 2021, 8:51 am

Highways England reports a road traffic collision took place, temporarily blocking the lane.

Lanes are now clear heading Eastbound between junction 12 near Port Solent and Portsbridge Roundabout at Hilsea.

E-scooter parking racks now installed at Portsmouth hospitals

Delays of up to 30 minutes are being reported on the M27 following a multi vehicle incident.

Vehicles are on the hard shoulder.

Traffic is now heavily congested on the M27 between junctions 11 and 12, with drivers reporting a tailback trailing towards Fareham.

Highways England expects delays of 30 minutes.

