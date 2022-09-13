Police cleared a red Range Rover from a ditch in Andover after the motorist beached their vehicle.

They had swerved to avoid an animal on the A303 yesterday.

The front of the car has sustained serious damage.

Police removed a wrecked Range Rover from a ditch in Andover after the driver swerved to avoid an animal. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit filmed the ruined SUV being removed from the crash site.

They said: ‘This driver was lucky to escape with minor injuries after swerving to avoid an animal in the carriageway on the A303 at Andover.

‘Thanks to everyone for their patience whilst we recovered the car and cleared the debris.’

