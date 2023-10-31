Hampshire Highways warns of delays for Gosport drivers as "emergency gas repairs" carried out in Bury Road
Gosport drivers could face delays this morning due to “emergency gas repairs” which are being carried out at a busy junction.
According to Hampshire Highways, four way traffic signals are in operation at the cross roads in Bury Road, Gosport at the intersection with The Avenue – near Gosport War Memorial Hospital. Delays are “possible” in the area, according to One Network.
The measures came into force yesterday morning and are expected to continue for the rest of the day (October 31.) Alternative pedestrian routes are also in place due to the closure of a section of pavement.
