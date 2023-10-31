Gosport drivers could face delays this morning due to “emergency gas repairs” which are being carried out at a busy junction.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to Hampshire Highways, four way traffic signals are in operation at the cross roads in Bury Road, Gosport at the intersection with The Avenue – near Gosport War Memorial Hospital. Delays are “possible” in the area, according to One Network.

NOW READ: Body found on Portsmouth beach as police shut section of seafront

The measures came into force yesterday morning and are expected to continue for the rest of the day (October 31.) Alternative pedestrian routes are also in place due to the closure of a section of pavement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...