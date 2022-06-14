Southern Rail reports a signalling fault at Hamble is causing problems between Southampton Central and Fareham.

Disruption is expected to last for the rest of the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from Southern Rail said: ‘A fault with the signalling system at Hamble is causing disruption to journeys between Southampton Central and Fareham.

‘As a result, trains between these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 10 minutes.

‘We anticipate this to continue until the end of the day.

‘Please allow extra time to complete your journey this morning.

A signalling problem at Hamble is causing disruption for trains running between Fareham Railway Station, and Southampton Central. Picture: Google Street View.

‘Your journey time will be extended and you may have to change trains in order to reach your destination.’

Southern Rail added trains from Brighton running towards Southampton will still run, but may face delays of up to 10 minutes.

Any services from London Victoria towards Southampton will divert to Bognor Regis.

Commuters with Southern Rail tickets may travel on South Western Railway services between Portsmouth, Southampton, and London.

These tickets will be accepted at no extra cost.