Chinese sugar plantations date back to the seventh century, and 1.9bn tonnes of sugarcane was produced globally in 2016.

But instead of using sugar in tea or in our food, Hampshire County Council has come up with a creative new way for it to serve society.

Here's what the new plant-based bollards will look like. Picture: Hampshire County Council

Having declared a climate emergency in 2019, the county council is now trialling plant-based polymer street bollards, which are derived from the sugar.

Hampshire is the first county to trial these new bollards.

These new bollards are cheaper to make than the existing concrete ones and are far better for the environment.

Cllr Russell Oppenheimer, the county council's executive member for highways operations, said: 'This is a great opportunity to effect positive change at a local level and really reflects the county council’s determination to play its part on the critical issue of climate change and carbon reduction.

'Innovations like this will make a significant contribution to reducing our carbon footprint, leading the way in sustainable construction.

'These new bio polymer bollards are made from sugar cane and when sugar cane grows it absorbs CO2. This ‘carbon capture’ actually reduces the carbon levels in the atmosphere – providing a negative carbon footprint.'

The 'non-crete' bollards, as they have become known, will be supplied by TMP Solutions, based in Wednesbury, West Midlands.

These bollards will cost £150 each, compared to the £190 being paid for each concrete bollard.

On the subject of safety, the county council has been assured that these bollards are just as resilient in the event of a crash, and do not splinter if they are hit by a vehicle.

Cllr Oppenheimer added: 'Climate resilience is crucial and rising temperatures, increased flooding and more extreme weather events have already been felt in Hampshire.

'This year being a 'year of climate resilience' presents an opportunity for the county council to increase awareness of the importance of resilience, promote our unique approach and the actions we are taking, and to develop some showcase projects in partnership with key stakeholders – this trial, if successful could be such a project.'

But not everyone is convinced by the proposals.

Portsmouth Climate Action Board member Nick Sebley said: ‘I’m not sure this is going to make a huge difference, compared to something like new cycling infrastructure.

‘That being said, this is a step in the right direction and every little helps if we want to hit the net-zero carbon targets.’

