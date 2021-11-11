LiveHampshire traffic: A27 eastbound closed between Emsworth and Chichester as flooding causing 'heavy delays' in Havant plus latest travel updates on M27, A3(M), M275, M3 and more
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports the A27 eastbound is closed between Emsworth and Chichester due to flooding.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area
Key Events
- ROMANSE reports the A27 eastbound is closed due to flooding.
- ROMANSE reports motorists are facing ‘heavy delays’.
- The closure is between Emsworth and Chichester.
A27 closure
ROMANSE reports part of the A27 is closed due to flooding.
A27 flooding
Overnight, 20 cars were stuck in floodwater.
M27 delays
Motorists are facing delays on the M27.
Hedge End delays
Motorists are also facing problems in Hedge End.
Bursledon delays
There are also significant delays in Bursledon.
Boarhunt delays
ROMANSE reports considerable delays in Boarhunt.
Havant delays
ROMANSE reports 40 minute delays in Havant due to the problems on the A27.
Delays on closed A27 eastbound
ROMANSE reports delays of up to 35 minutes due to flooding.
Peel Common flooding
A picture has been shared of the flooding at the Peel Common roundabout. Drivers are advised to take care given the conditions.
M27 lane closure
One lane is closed between Bursledon and Park Gate for emergency repairs.