Hampshire traffic: A27 westbound in Titchfield cleared following earlier crash and delays gone
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that part of the A27 westbound in Titchfield was blocked earlier this morning following a crash. This has now been cleared and all delays are gone,
ROMANSE reports: “A27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED Southampton Rd at Titchfield Gyratory due to an earlier RTC, delays are gone.” Motorists previously faced delays of roughly 20 minutes due to a blocked lane and traffic congestion.
A27 westbound cleared
ROMANSE reports Southampton Road on the A27 has reopened and all the delays have eased.
“A27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED Southampton Rd at Titchfield Gyratory due to an earlier RTC, delays are gone,” the traffic monitoring system said.
A27 westbound update
ROMANSE reports that motorists are facing delays in several areas of the A27 . One lane is blocked.
“A27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED on Southampton Rd at Titchfield Gyratory due to an RTC, delays on A27/ B3334 Titchfield Rd /Daedalus Way Stubbington Bypass of approx 10 minutes,” ROMANSE reports.
Traffic problems on the A27 westbound
A map published by ROMANSE shows several areas impacted by delays.
ROMANSE reports: “A27 Westbound - Southampton Rd remains BLOCKED at Titchfield Gyratory due to an RTC, heavy delays on A27/ B3334 Titchfield Rd /Daedalus Way Stubbington Bypass of approx 20 minutes.”
A27 westbound crash
ROMANSE reports an area of the A27 westbound is blocked following an earlier crash.
“A27 Westbound - Southampton Rd is BLOCKED at Titchfield Gyratory due to an RTC, heavy delays on A27/ B3334 Titchfield Rd /Daedalus Way Stubbington Bypass.”