Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that part of the A27 westbound in Titchfield was blocked earlier this morning following a crash. This has now been cleared and all delays are gone,

ROMANSE reports: “A27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED Southampton Rd at Titchfield Gyratory due to an earlier RTC, delays are gone.” Motorists previously faced delays of roughly 20 minutes due to a blocked lane and traffic congestion.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.