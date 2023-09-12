News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: A27 westbound in Titchfield cleared following earlier crash and delays gone

A major route in the Portsmouth area has been cleared following an earlier crash.
By Freddie Webb
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 09:32 BST
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that part of the A27 westbound in Titchfield was blocked earlier this morning following a crash. This has now been cleared and all delays are gone,

ROMANSE reports: “A27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED Southampton Rd at Titchfield Gyratory due to an earlier RTC, delays are gone.” Motorists previously faced delays of roughly 20 minutes due to a blocked lane and traffic congestion.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog

09:19 BSTUpdated 09:19 BST

A27 westbound cleared

ROMANSE reports Southampton Road on the A27 has reopened and all the delays have eased.

“A27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED Southampton Rd at Titchfield Gyratory due to an earlier RTC, delays are gone,” the traffic monitoring system said.

09:15 BST

A27 westbound update

ROMANSE reports that motorists are facing delays in several areas of the A27 . One lane is blocked.

“A27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED on Southampton Rd at Titchfield Gyratory due to an RTC, delays on A27/ B3334 Titchfield Rd /Daedalus Way Stubbington Bypass of approx 10 minutes,” ROMANSE reports.

08:48 BST

Traffic problems on the A27 westbound

A map published by ROMANSE shows several areas impacted by delays.

ROMANSE reports: “A27 Westbound - Southampton Rd remains BLOCKED at Titchfield Gyratory due to an RTC, heavy delays on A27/ B3334 Titchfield Rd /Daedalus Way Stubbington Bypass of approx 20 minutes.”

08:41 BSTUpdated 09:19 BST

A27 westbound crash

ROMANSE reports an area of the A27 westbound is blocked following an earlier crash.

“A27 Westbound - Southampton Rd is BLOCKED at Titchfield Gyratory due to an RTC, heavy delays on A27/ B3334 Titchfield Rd /Daedalus Way Stubbington Bypass.”

