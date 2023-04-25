Hampshire traffic: A3 cleared of debris at Petersfield after lorry sheds load across carriageway
Traffic on a major road is now moving again after an incident involving a lorry.
National Highways South East reported that the A3 northbound was closed between the B2070 for Buriton and the A272 for Petersfield. A lorry shed its loads, leaving debris scattered across the carriageway.
This turned out to be aggregate (stones). Police were on hand alongside National Highways workers to clear the debris. Motorists faced delays of one hour with traffic backed up to the A3(M) in Waterlooville, according to traffic monitoring system ROMANSE.
National Highways reports that traffic is moving again. ‘Scene clear and all lanes reopened on the #A3 northbound between the #B2070 (#Buriton) and the #A272 (#Petersfield) following the earlier aggregate spillage,’ they said. ‘We're not reporting any significant residual delays on approach.’
Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
A3 blockage cleared
National Highways reports that the debris strewn across the A3 has now been cleared.
They said: ‘Scene clear and all lanes reopened on the #A3 northbound between the #B2070 (#Buriton) and the #A272 (#Petersfield) following the earlier aggregate spillage.
‘We're not reporting any significant residual delays on approach.’
Increasing delays
ROMANSE reports that there are delays of up to an hour on the A3.
Increasing delays
ROMANSE reports that traffic in the vicinity of the A3 is backed up to Waterlooville.
A3 diversion route
National Highways has published a diversion route for motorists.
They said: ‘Northbound traffic is being diverted via the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs.’
The diversion route steps are below:
1. Leave the A3 northbound at the Weston interchange and continue to a roundabout.
2. Use the first exit and join the B2070. Follow for approximately. two miles through Petersfield.
3. Continue to the A272 London Road roundabout. Use the first exit and join the Sheet interchange link road.
4. Continue for approximately one mile to re-join the A3 northbound.
More information can be found on the National Highways website.
Traffic backing up
Wave105Travel reports that traffic is slow from Horndean as a result.
They said: ‘A3 Queen Elizabeth Country Park: Shed load of stones northbound. The carriageway is closed for the clear up. Slow from Horndean.’
Further details about A3 disruption
National Highways has released further details about the disruption on the A3.
They said: ‘The A3 in Hampshire is closed northbound between the B2070 (Buriton) and the A272 (Petersfield) due a lorry shedding its load of aggregate (stones) across the carriageway.
‘Hampshire Police are in attendance and assisting with traffic management. National Highways service providers are en route to begin clearing the scene.’
Police at scene on A3
Police are at the scene of the blockage on the A3(M). Hampshire roads policing unit reports: ‘ Please be aware that a lorry has shed its load on the A3 northbound by QE Country Park.
‘All lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up beyond J2 of the A3(m). Units are working hard to re-open the road, but please try to avoid where possible. ‘
A3 delays
The A3 northbound between Burisdon and Petersfield is currently closed after a lorry has shed its load - with debris strewn across the carriageway.
National Highways reports: ‘The #A3 in #Hampshire is CLOSED northbound between the #B2070 (#Buriton) and the #A272 (#Petersfield) due to a lorry shedding its load of aggregate across the carriageway. Further information to follow.’
All lanes on the A27 have now been cleared.
National highways update on A27 crash
National Highways confirmed that the incident was a crash between a car and a bike.