National Highways South East reported that the A3 northbound was closed between the B2070 for Buriton and the A272 for Petersfield. A lorry shed its loads, leaving debris scattered across the carriageway.

This turned out to be aggregate (stones). Police were on hand alongside National Highways workers to clear the debris. Motorists faced delays of one hour with traffic backed up to the A3(M) in Waterlooville, according to traffic monitoring system ROMANSE.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

National Highways reports that traffic is moving again. ‘Scene clear and all lanes reopened on the #A3 northbound between the #B2070 (#Buriton) and the #A272 (#Petersfield) following the earlier aggregate spillage,’ they said. ‘We're not reporting any significant residual delays on approach.’

