Hampshire traffic: A3 shut at Petersfield after lorry sheds load leaving debris scattered across carriageway

Traffic on a major motorway has been brought to a standstill due to an incident involving a lorry.

By Freddie Webb
Published 8th Jul 2022, 11:26 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 07:52 BST

National Highways South East reports that the A3 northbound is closed between the B2070 for Buriton and the A272 for Petersfield. A lorry has shed its loads and there is debris scattered across the carriageway.

National Highways reports: ‘The #A3 in #Hampshire is CLOSED northbound between the #B2070 (#Buriton) and the #A272 (#Petersfield) due to a lorry shedding its load of aggregate across the carriageway. Further information to follow.’

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s roads policing unit has also reported the disruption. The force said: ‘Please be aware that a lorry has shed its load on the A3 northbound by QE Country Park.

‘All lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up beyond J2 of the A3(m). Units are working hard to re-open the road, but please try to avoid where possible.’

Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog

08:20 BSTUpdated 08:20 BST

Increasing delays

ROMANSE reports that there are delays of up to an hour on the A3.

07:55 BSTUpdated 07:55 BST

A3 diversion route

National Highways has published a diversion route for motorists.

They said: ‘Northbound traffic is being diverted via the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs.’

The diversion route steps are below:

1. Leave the A3 northbound at the Weston interchange and continue to a roundabout.

2. Use the first exit and join the B2070. Follow for approximately. two miles through Petersfield.

3. Continue to the A272 London Road roundabout. Use the first exit and join the Sheet interchange link road.

4. Continue for approximately one mile to re-join the A3 northbound.

More information can be found on the National Highways website.

07:38 BSTUpdated 07:49 BST

A3 delays

The A3 northbound between Burisdon and Petersfield is currently closed after a lorry has shed its load - with debris strewn across the carriageway.

National Highways reports: ‘The #A3 in #Hampshire is CLOSED northbound between the #B2070 (#Buriton) and the #A272 (#Petersfield) due to a lorry shedding its load of aggregate across the carriageway. Further information to follow.’

08:16 BST

Increasing delays

ROMANSE reports that traffic in the vicinity of the A3 is backed up to Waterlooville.

07:51 BST

Traffic backing up

Wave105Travel reports that traffic is slow from Horndean as a result.

They said: ‘A3 Queen Elizabeth Country Park: Shed load of stones northbound. The carriageway is closed for the clear up. Slow from Horndean.’

07:51 BST

Further details about A3 disruption

National Highways has released further details about the disruption on the A3.

They said: ‘The A3 in Hampshire is closed northbound between the B2070 (Buriton) and the A272 (Petersfield) due a lorry shedding its load of aggregate (stones) across the carriageway.

‘Hampshire Police are in attendance and assisting with traffic management. National Highways service providers are en route to begin clearing the scene.’

07:44 BSTUpdated 07:49 BST

Police at scene on A3

Police are at the scene of the blockage on the A3(M). Hampshire roads policing unit reports: ‘ Please be aware that a lorry has shed its load on the A3 northbound by QE Country Park.

‘All lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up beyond J2 of the A3(m). Units are working hard to re-open the road, but please try to avoid where possible. ‘

Tue, 16 May, 2023, 10:25 BSTUpdated 07:36 BST

A27 cleared

All lanes on the A27 have now been cleared.

Tue, 16 May, 2023, 10:24 BST

National highways update on A27 crash

National Highways confirmed that the incident was a crash between a car and a bike.

Tue, 16 May, 2023, 09:26 BST

A27 update

ROMANSE has released an image showing the congested routes in the A27 area of Farlington as a result of the traffic incident.

