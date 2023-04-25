National Highways South East reports that the A3 northbound is closed between the B2070 for Buriton and the A272 for Petersfield. A lorry has shed its loads and there is debris scattered across the carriageway.

National Highways reports: ‘The #A3 in #Hampshire is CLOSED northbound between the #B2070 (#Buriton) and the #A272 (#Petersfield) due to a lorry shedding its load of aggregate across the carriageway. Further information to follow.’

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s roads policing unit has also reported the disruption. The force said: ‘Please be aware that a lorry has shed its load on the A3 northbound by QE Country Park.

‘All lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up beyond J2 of the A3(m). Units are working hard to re-open the road, but please try to avoid where possible.’

