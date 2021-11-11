Hampshire Traffic: A3057 in Nursling closed in both directions due to 'serious fire' plus latest travel updates on M27, A27, A3(M), M275, M3 and more

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 12th August 2022, 1:15 pm

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more

ROMANSE reports the A3057 in Nursling is closed in both directions due to 'serious fire'.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA's Traffic map and Hampshire County Council's ROMANSE account.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area

Last updated: Friday, 12 August, 2022, 13:13

  • A ‘serious fire’ has closed a road in Hampshire.
  • The route is blocked in both directions.
Friday, 12 August, 2022, 13:13

‘Serious fire'

The route is closed in both directions.

Fareham ‘incident’ update

The partial blockage in Fareham has now been cleared, according to ROMANSE.

Fareham ‘incident'

ROMANSE reports motorists are facing delays of roughly 25 minutes.

M27 update

There are currently ‘heavy delays’ on the M27, caused by a crash.

Fareham ‘incident'

ROMANSE reports a road is partially blocked due to an ‘incident’.

Motorists are facing delays in both directions.

M3 northbound update

Two lanes are still closed. ROMANSE reports delays are still in place.

M3 northbound update

Two lanes on the M3 remain closed due to ‘emergency repairs.’

You can read the full report on the closure here.

Delays expected on M3 due to protestors

Protestors are planning to set up ‘slow moving roadblocks’ which may cause congestion at junction 12 of the M3 .

Sky News reports disruptions will take place between M25 anticlockwise Junction 17 Maple Cross to Junction 12 for the M3, as well as other routes.

Fuel Price Stand Against Tax, a Facebook group with 53,000 members, shared a post which suggested they will be staging protests nationwide.

Delays on the M3 are expected for the rest of the day and overnight.
M3 Update

Delays are expected on the M3 ‘for the rest of the day and overnight’ due to emergency repairs.

You can read the full report here.

M3 Delays Update

ROMANSE reports delays have reduced to an hour as two lanes remain closed.

