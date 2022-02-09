Hampshire traffic: A325 Petersfield Road in Hampshire closed due to police incident plus latest updates on M27, M3, A3(M), A27, M275 and more
FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates on roads across the Portsmouth area.
Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
The A325 Petersfield Road in Blackmoor is closed with its junction with Blackmoor Road due to an incident.
Drivers are being warned of heavy delays in the area.
Read More
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.
We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.
SEE ALSO: Concerns raised over the number of vulnerable children in Portsmouth abusing drugs and alcohol
You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 18:00
- Hampshire road closed due to police incident
Drivers warned of delays
This road is closed in Hampshire this evening
A3(M) has reopened, according to Romanse
AA Traffic reports that ‘recovery work’ is taking place on A3(M)
On its website, AA Traffic says: ‘Road closed and long delays due to recovery work and earlier crash on A3(M) Southbound between J2 B2149 Dell Piece West (Horndean / Cowplain) and J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville).
‘Congestion to roads though Waterlooville as traffic seeks alternative routes....’
AA Traffic reports that ‘recovery work’ is taking place on A3(M)
On its website, AA Traffic says: ‘Road closed and long delays due to recovery work and earlier crash on A3(M) Southbound between J2 B2149 Dell Piece West (Horndean / Cowplain) and J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville).
‘Congestion to roads though Waterlooville as traffic seeks alternative routes....’
Latest update from ROMANSE
How to contact police if you have information about the crash
If you have any information you can call 101 quoting 44220051672 or alternatively, go online and submit information via this link https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.
Police confirm man in his 20s died
A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Havant.
At around 8.15pm on Sunday, 6 February officers were called to reports of a serious collision on the southbound carriage of the A3M between junctions 2 and 3. Several cars were involved and a man.
The man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced at the scene.
His next of kin have been notified. Specially trained officers are being deployed to support the family.
The road was closed in both directions while officers carried out their investigations at the scene and the northbound carriage was re-opened earlier this morning.
Officers have now completed their investigations at the scene and the Highways Agency are working to get the southbound carriageway re-opened as soon as possible but this is likely to take several hours.’
Sergeant Steve Phillips, added: ‘We’re currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and are appealing for information.
‘We’ve spoken to numerous witnesses and we’re keen to speak to anyone else who was in the area around the time. Did you see anything you think could be connected to this incident?
‘I would urge anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact us as soon as possible on 101 quoting 44220051672.’
Police confirm man in his 20s died
A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Havant.
At around 8.15pm on Sunday, 6 February officers were called to reports of a serious collision on the southbound carriage of the A3M between junctions 2 and 3. Several cars were involved and a man.
The man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced at the scene.
His next of kin have been notified. Specially trained officers are being deployed to support the family.
The road was closed in both directions while officers carried out their investigations at the scene and the northbound carriage was re-opened earlier this morning.
Officers have now completed their investigations at the scene and the Highways Agency are working to get the southbound carriageway re-opened as soon as possible but this is likely to take several hours.’
Sergeant Steve Phillips, added: ‘We’re currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and are appealing for information.
‘We’ve spoken to numerous witnesses and we’re keen to speak to anyone else who was in the area around the time. Did you see anything you think could be connected to this incident?
‘I would urge anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact us as soon as possible on 101 quoting 44220051672.’