Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE initially reported that one lane on the A334 westbound in Hedge End was blocked. The service first reported the incident at 8.40am.

The route on Turnpike Way onto Charles Watt Way roundabout was then closed after a lorry shed its load. ROMANSE urged motorists to ‘approach with caution’ at the time.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.52am to reports that a vehicle had lost its load.’

The route has since been reopened and cleared. ROMANSE reports: ‘A334 Westbound - is CLEARED and REOPENED on Turnpike Way onto Charles Watts Way Rbt due to an earlier shed load, delays starting to ease on the approaches.’