Hampshire traffic: A334 westbound in Hedge End reopened after lorry sheds load

A road has reopened after a lorry shed its load.
By Freddie Webb
Published 8th Jul 2022, 11:26 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:34 BST

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE initially reported that one lane on the A334 westbound in Hedge End was blocked. The service first reported the incident at 8.40am.

The route on Turnpike Way onto Charles Watt Way roundabout was then closed after a lorry shed its load. ROMANSE urged motorists to ‘approach with caution’ at the time.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.52am to reports that a vehicle had lost its load.’

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
The route has since been reopened and cleared. ROMANSE reports: ‘A334 Westbound - is CLEARED and REOPENED on Turnpike Way onto Charles Watts Way Rbt due to an earlier shed load, delays starting to ease on the approaches.’

Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog

Show new updates
08:52 BSTUpdated 08:52 BST

Hedge End ‘incident'

ROMANSE has urged motorists to approach a roundabout on the A334 westbound ‘with caution’ following an incident. One lane is blocked.

‘A334 Westbound - One lane is BLOCKED on Turnpike Way/Charles Watts Way Rbt due to an incident, approach with caution,’ ROMANSE reports.

11:05 BST

Hedge End road opened

The A334 westbound has now been reopened after a lorry shed its load.

ROMANSE reports: ‘A334 Westbound - is CLEARED and REOPENED on Turnpike Way onto Charles Watts Way Rbt due to an earlier shed load, delays starting to ease on the approaches.’

10:29 BST

Hedge End road closed after lorry sheds load

ROMANSE reports that part of the A334 Westbound is now closed.

‘A334 Westbound - is CLOSED on Turnpike Way onto Charles Watts Way Rbt due to a shed load, approach with caution, approx 25-minute delays as traffic diverts onto Turnpike Way,’ ROMANSE reports.

10:01 BST

Police update on Hedge End ‘incident'

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided an update on the incident in Hedge End.

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.52am to reports that a vehicle had lost its load.’

09:13 BST

Police shut road in Southampton

Officers have closed a road in Southampton following a crash. Motorists are being advised to find an alternative route.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reports: ‘We're currently on scene at a two vehicle RTC on Lordshill Way, Southampton. The Westbound carriageway is currently closed whilst we wait for the vehicles to be recovered. The closure is at Coxford Road, please find an alternative route.’

09:08 BSTUpdated 11:11 BST

Hedge End ‘incident'

ROMANSE has shared a picture of the scene at the Charles Watts Way roundabout. It shows a lorry blocking one of the lanes.

