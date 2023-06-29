Hampshire traffic: A334 westbound in Hedge End reopened after lorry sheds load
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE initially reported that one lane on the A334 westbound in Hedge End was blocked. The service first reported the incident at 8.40am.
The route on Turnpike Way onto Charles Watt Way roundabout was then closed after a lorry shed its load. ROMANSE urged motorists to ‘approach with caution’ at the time.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.52am to reports that a vehicle had lost its load.’
The route has since been reopened and cleared. ROMANSE reports: ‘A334 Westbound - is CLEARED and REOPENED on Turnpike Way onto Charles Watts Way Rbt due to an earlier shed load, delays starting to ease on the approaches.’
Hedge End ‘incident'
Hedge End road opened
Hedge End road closed after lorry sheds load
Police update on Hedge End ‘incident'
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided an update on the incident in Hedge End.
A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.52am to reports that a vehicle had lost its load.’
Police shut road in Southampton
Officers have closed a road in Southampton following a crash. Motorists are being advised to find an alternative route.
Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reports: ‘We're currently on scene at a two vehicle RTC on Lordshill Way, Southampton. The Westbound carriageway is currently closed whilst we wait for the vehicles to be recovered. The closure is at Coxford Road, please find an alternative route.’
ROMANSE has shared a picture of the scene at the Charles Watts Way roundabout. It shows a lorry blocking one of the lanes.
Second crash - Hilsea Flyover
Wave105Travel reports there was a second crash as a result of the initial Eastern Road collision. This incident happened at the Hilsea flyover.
‘A27 Farlington: RTC cleared eastbound just after the Eastern Road Flyover.
‘Second RTC involving a lorry after the Hilsea Flyover.
‘Slow both ways with a very long queue eastbound which starts prior to the J10 entry slip on the M27.’
Eastern Road cleared
The blocked lane on Eastern Road has now been cleared but heavy delays remain in the area.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Eastbound - All lanes now CLEARED at A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an RTC, delays backed to #M27 J9/A27 #ParkGate of approx 70 minutes.’
Eastern Road crash
Delays are worsening near Eastern Road following the earlier crash.
Traffic delays in the Gosport and Fareham area
Delays are also building in the Gosport and Fareham area this morning.
ROMANSE reports: ‘A32 #Gosport/#Fareham - approx 20-minute delays northbound on Fareham Rd/Gosport Rd between Heritage Way/Forest Way and A27/Quay St Rbt.’