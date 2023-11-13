Hampshire traffic at standstill and 90 minute delays expected after crash on M27 motorway
Drivers on the M27 westbound are currently “held” between junctions 9 and 8 following the crash– and delays of 90 minutes are expected. The impact is being felt on other roads in the surrounding area, including on the M275 near Port Solent. Two motorway lanes were blocked following the collision.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M27 Westbound - all traffic being temporarily held between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an RTC and recovering taking place, delays of approx 90 minutes backed from J12/#M275 #PortSolent.”
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson added: “Police were called at 6.51am today to a collision on the M27 westbound between junctions 9 and 8.
"The collision involved two vehicles. One person has suffered a minor injury.”
