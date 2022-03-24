Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports a lane on the A27 eastbound has been blocked.

The route between the A259 Havant Road and Emsworth Services has been cut off, and heavy delays are backing up to A3.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Eastbound - one lane BLOCKED between A259 Havant Road and #EmsworthServices due to a broken down vehicle, heavy delays backed to #A3M.’

The incident was announced at 7.20am.

ROMANSE reports traffic delays on the A27 are backed up to the A3.

