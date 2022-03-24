Hampshire Traffic: Broken down vehicle blocks lane on A27 between Emsworth and Havant causing heavy delays backed up to A3

A BROKEN down vehicle is causing heavy delays on a Hampshire road.

By Freddie Webb
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 7:41 am

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports a lane on the A27 eastbound has been blocked.

The route between the A259 Havant Road and Emsworth Services has been cut off, and heavy delays are backing up to A3.

Read More

Read More
Victorious Festival 2022: Peaky Blinders composer Anna Calvi, Bombay Bicycle Clu...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Eastbound - one lane BLOCKED between A259 Havant Road and #EmsworthServices due to a broken down vehicle, heavy delays backed to #A3M.’

The incident was announced at 7.20am.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

SEE ALSO: Fears people on breadline will be pushed into poverty with Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement measures 'not enough'

ROMANSE reports traffic delays on the A27 are backed up to the A3.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

A27TrafficHampshireHavantEmsworth