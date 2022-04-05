Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports heavy delays are building on the eastbound route between Picket Post and Stoney Cross.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A31 Eastbound - one lane BLOCKED between #PicketPost and #StoneyCross due to an RTI, heavy delays already building.’

Delays on the route for motorists will last approximately 30 minutes.

ROMANSE reports a lane blockage on the A31, and delays on the A32 in Fareham.

A lane on the M271 is also blocked at the M27, junction 3, due to a broken down van, causing heavy tailbacks.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M271 Northbound - Lane is BLOCKED at #M27/J3 due to a broken down van, heavy delays building.’

Commuters will also face difficulties travelling between Fareham and Gosport.

Delays are currently present on two routes, one of them up to 25 minutes on the A32.

There are also 15 minute tailbacks on Newgate Lane northbound, in Fareham, and 20 minute delays on Wych Lane, between Kent Road and the A32.

ROMANSE reports: ‘A32 #Gosport/#Fareham - approximately 25-minute delays northbound on Fareham Road/Gosport Road between B3334 Rowner Road and A27/Quay Street Roundabout.

‘B3385 #Fareham - approximately 15-minute delays northbound on Newgate Lane East/Newgate Lane between B3334/#PeelCommon Roundabout and A32 Gosport Road.

‘#Fareham/#Bridgemary - Approximately 20-minute delays eastbound on Wych Lane between Kent Road and A32 Fareham Road.’

On the M27, at junction 3, a broken down vehicle is causing major delays as on lane

