Motorists are facing severe delays on the M27 following an earlier crash. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21).

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that the crash took place on the M27 eastbound between Hedge End and Bursledon. One lane remains blocked as a result of the collision.

ROMANSE reports: “Eastbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an RTC.”

The account, run by Hampshire County Council, said motorists are facing delays of up to 20 minutes.

There was also queuing traffic on the A3 northbound this morning, between Clanfield and Waterlooville, which was caused by a broken down vehicle.