Hampshire traffic: Crash causing severe delays on M27 between Hedge End and Bursledon

Drivers are facing severe delays on a major motorway following a crash.
By Freddie Webb
Published 10th Oct 2023, 08:50 BST- 1 min read
Motorists are facing severe delays on the M27 following an earlier crash. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21).Motorists are facing severe delays on the M27 following an earlier crash. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21).
Motorists are facing severe delays on the M27 following an earlier crash. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21).

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that the crash took place on the M27 eastbound between Hedge End and Bursledon. One lane remains blocked as a result of the collision.

ROMANSE reports: “Eastbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an RTC.”

The account, run by Hampshire County Council, said motorists are facing delays of up to 20 minutes.

There was also queuing traffic on the A3 northbound this morning, between Clanfield and Waterlooville, which was caused by a broken down vehicle.

Further updates regarding the M27 can be found on the ROMANSE X account.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for more details.

