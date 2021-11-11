Hampshire traffic: Delays 'gone' on A3 after multi-vehicle crash plus live M3, M27, A3(M), M275, updates
Delays have completely cleared on a road following an earlier multi-vehicle crash.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported a collision happened on the A3 northbound at B2070, Buriton, this morning. It was first reported at 7.22am.
ROMANSE reported: ‘#A3 Northbound - One lane BLOCKED at B2070 #Buriton due to a multi-vehicle RTI, heavy delays already backed to #A3M J1/#A3 #Catherington.’ At one point, traffic was backed up to the A3(M) at Waterlooville.
All congestion has now eased on the route and the lanes have been cleared. ‘#A3 Northbound - All lanes are now CLEARED at B2070 #Buriton due to an earlier multi-vehicle RTI, delays have gone,’ ROMANSE reported.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary issued an update regarding the collision. A police spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 6.59am this morning to reports of a collision on the northbound A3(M) involving three vehicles. No injuries were reported.’
There were also other crashes on the M27 and on the B3397 in Hamble today.
You can follow live traffic updates by scrolling through our blog at the bottom of this article.
This will include M3, A27, A3(M), M275 and M27 updates. Information will also be posted regarding the railway and ferry travel.
The traffic and travel updates will come from National Highways, AA's Traffic map, Hampshire County Council's ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council's Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area
ROMANSE reports that all lanes have now been cleared on the A3 northbound following an earlier crash. The traffic monitoring system are reported that all delays are now gone.
‘#A3 Northbound - All lanes are now CLEARED at B2070 #Buriton due to an earlier multi-vehicle RTI, delays have gone,’ ROMANSE reports.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided details regarding the multi-vehicle crash on the A3 northbound this morning.
A spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 6.59am this morning to reports of a collision on the northbound A3M involving three vehicles.
‘No injuries were reported.’
All lanes have now been cleared on the M27 westbound. The crash happened between junction 7 at Hedge End and junction 5 at Eastleigh.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - all lanes are now CLEARED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an earlier RTI, delays are easing.’
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided information regarding an RTI on the M27 earlier today.
The incident happened between junction 7 at Hedge End and junction 5 at Eastleigh.
A spokeswoman for the force said: ‘Police were called at 8.12am this morning to reports of a two vehicle collision on the M27 on the westbound carriage way just before junction 5.
‘The collision involved two vehicles, a sprinter van and a lorry. No injuries were reported.’
A road has been cleared in Hamble following an earlier RTI. All traffic delays on the route are now gone.
ROMANSE reports: ‘B3397 #Hamble - Hamble Lane is now CLEARED in both directions near Hamble School/Satchell Lane due to an earlier RTI, delays gone.’
One lane has been cleared on the M27 following an earlier crash but another remains blocked.
ROMANE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an RTI, heavy delays of approx 25 minutes.’
ROMANSE is reporting ‘very heavy delays’ in and around the M27 following an earlier crash.
’#HedgeEnd/#WestEnd/#Burseldon - very heavy delays on #M27 and surrounding roads,’ ROMANSE reports.
Traffic delays on the A3 are easing slightly. This follows an earlier multi-vehicle crash on the A3 northbound (B2070 , Buriton).
Motorists are now expected to be delayed for up to an hour. Traffic is backed up to the A3(M) at Horndean.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A3 Northbound - One lane remains BLOCKED at B2070 #Buriton due to a multi-vehicle RTI, heavy delays of approx 60 minutes backed just past #A3M J2/B2149 #Horndean.’
A road in Hamble is partially blocked following an earlier crash.
ROMANSE reports: ‘B3397 #Hamble - Hamble Lane is partially BLOCKED in both directions near Hamble School/Satchell Lane due to an RTI heavy delays southbound. ‘