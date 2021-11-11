Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported a collision happened on the A3 northbound at B2070, Buriton, this morning. It was first reported at 7.22am.

ROMANSE reported: ‘#A3 Northbound - One lane BLOCKED at B2070 #Buriton due to a multi-vehicle RTI, heavy delays already backed to #A3M J1/#A3 #Catherington.’ At one point, traffic was backed up to the A3(M) at Waterlooville.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

All congestion has now eased on the route and the lanes have been cleared. ‘#A3 Northbound - All lanes are now CLEARED at B2070 #Buriton due to an earlier multi-vehicle RTI, delays have gone,’ ROMANSE reported.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary issued an update regarding the collision. A police spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 6.59am this morning to reports of a collision on the northbound A3(M) involving three vehicles. No injuries were reported.’

There were also other crashes on the M27 and on the B3397 in Hamble today.

You can follow live traffic updates by scrolling through our blog at the bottom of this article. We will be providing updates for roads in and around the Portsmouth area.

This will include M3, A27, A3(M), M275 and M27 updates. Information will also be posted regarding the railway and ferry travel. The live blog can be found at the bottom of this article.

