Hampshire traffic: Drivers face delays in Fareham as two lanes of M27 motorway are closed

Drivers face delays this morning due to the closure of two lanes of a busy Hampshire motorway.
By Joe Buncle
Published 12th Aug 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 10:57 BST

Traffic is building on the M27 Westbound in the Fareham area due to the blockage, caused by roadworks near Junction 11. According to the National Highways live traffic map, motorists are currently at a standstill in the area due to the congestion.

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M27 Westbound - Two lanes CLOSED at J11/A27 #Fareham due to roadworks, delays from J12/#M275.”

More details to follow.

