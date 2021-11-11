Hampshire traffic: Hour delay on M27 and A27 after four-car crash
There is a delay of about an hour after a crash on the M27.
A section of the M27 near Portsmouth has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident, described as a ‘serious multi-vehicle collision’.
In a social media post, a National Highways spokesperson said: ‘The #A27 westbound is closed between the #A2030 and #M27/#M275 near #Portsmouth due to a serious multi-vehicle collision. Emergency services are working at scene. There are 3 miles of congestion on approach to the closure as well as delays on the #A3M south back towards J3.’
Police update
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided an update regarding the collision on the M27 earlier this morning.
A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 7.44am today (3 April) to a road traffic collision on the M27 westbound between junctions 2 and 3.
‘This involved a van and a lorry. Minor injuries have been reported.’
Lanes now closed in both directions on the M27
National Highways reports that the M27 is now closed on both directions between junctions 3 and 2 following a ‘serious collision.
‘The #M27 is now closed in both directions between J2 #Salisbury and J3 #M271 due to a serious collision.
‘Emergency services including air ambulance is on scene. ‘
ROMANSE reports that one lane is still closed on the M27 following the earlier crash.
‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 remains CLOSED between J3/#M271 and J2/#A36 #Ower due to an RTI, delays approx 30 minutes from J4/#M,’ the traffic monitoring system said.
ROMANSE reports delays on the M27 are around half an hour while emergency services work at the scene.
‘#M27 Westbound - Lanes 1 & 2 remain CLOSED between J3/#M271 and J2/#A36 #Ower due to an RTI, delays approx 30 minutes from J4/#M3,’ ROMANSE reports.
Westbound route reopened but lanes still closed
National Highways reports that the westbound route on the M27 has now been reopened but two lanes are still closed.
They said: ‘The #M27 west is now reopen between J3 #M271 and J2 #Salisbury with lane 3 running past the scene.
‘Lanes 1 and 2 remain closed at this time whilst recovery and clean up takes place.
‘There are 4 miles of congestion on approach causing 25 min delays above normal travel time.’
M27 delays
ROMANSE reports that motorists on the M27 are facing 35 minute delays.
‘#M27 Westbound - J3/#M271 and J2/#A36 #Ower is now only CLOSED westbound due to an RTI, eastbound has REOPENED, delays approx 35 minutes westbound,’ ROMANSE reports.
Eastbound route reopened
National Highways reports that the eastbound route has now been reopened following the ‘serious collision’ between junction 3 and junction 2.
‘Update - The #M27 eastbound has been reopened between J2 #Salisbury and J3 #M271 following a serious collision.
‘Westbound carriageway remains closed at this time.
‘There are 2 miles of congestion on approach to the closure so please allow extra travel time.’
National Highways Update
National Highways said emergency services are at the scene, with two and a half miles worth of congestion.