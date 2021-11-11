A section of the M27 near Portsmouth has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident, described as a ‘serious multi-vehicle collision’.

In a social media post, a National Highways spokesperson said: ‘The #A27 westbound is closed between the #A2030 and #M27/#M275 near #Portsmouth due to a serious multi-vehicle collision. Emergency services are working at scene. There are 3 miles of congestion on approach to the closure as well as delays on the #A3M south back towards J3.’

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.