Hampshire Traffic: 'Incident' causing lane blockage on A3 in Liss with motorists struck by 'heavy delays' plus latest travel updates on M3, M27, A27, A3(M) M275 and more

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates on roads across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area.

By Freddie Webb
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 9:08 am

Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Royal Mail: Post Office workers staging 24-hour strike in row over pay

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.

We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.

ROMANSE reports one lane is blocked on the A3 due to an ‘incident’.

This is causing ‘heavy delays’.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 09:14

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 09:10

Lane Blocked On A3 Due To ‘Incident'

ROMANSE reports an ‘incident’ has blocked a lane on the A3 northbound.

This is causing ‘heavy delays’.

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 09:14

A3 Update

ROMANSE reports ‘heavy delays’ of 15 minutes on the A3 due to the ‘incident’.

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 09:09

Delays between Fareham and Gosport

ROMANSE reports delays between Fareham and Gosport.

Friday, 15 July, 2022, 18:21

Problems also reported on the M3

Friday, 15 July, 2022, 18:20

A32 now officially closed

Friday, 15 July, 2022, 17:53

Picture shows emergency services on A27

Friday, 15 July, 2022, 17:45

Meanwhile, there’s bad news on the A32 as well

A two-car crash has closed the road between Knowle and Fareham

Friday, 15 July, 2022, 17:45

Fire and ambulance service seen working on A27

Delays stretch back to Port Solent at the moment

Friday, 15 July, 2022, 17:43

A27 crash causes delays

Friday, 15 July, 2022, 17:44

Eastern road traffic update

Traffic is moving steadily on Eastern Road, though motorists will face delays in some areas.

One lane is closed for 20 metres.

The crash happened is just outside the site for the phase four flood defences.

No one is reported to be injured.

Picture of the crash scene.
