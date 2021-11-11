Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
ROMANSE reports one lane is blocked on the A3 due to an ‘incident’.
This is causing ‘heavy delays’.
You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 09:14
- Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth area
- A27 crash leads to long delays near Portsmouth
- A32 closed between Knowle and Fareham after two-car crash
Lane Blocked On A3 Due To ‘Incident'
A3 Update
ROMANSE reports ‘heavy delays’ of 15 minutes on the A3 due to the ‘incident’.
Delays between Fareham and Gosport
ROMANSE reports delays between Fareham and Gosport.
Problems also reported on the M3
A32 now officially closed
Picture shows emergency services on A27
Meanwhile, there’s bad news on the A32 as well
A two-car crash has closed the road between Knowle and Fareham
Fire and ambulance service seen working on A27
Delays stretch back to Port Solent at the moment
A27 crash causes delays
Eastern road traffic update
Traffic is moving steadily on Eastern Road, though motorists will face delays in some areas.
One lane is closed for 20 metres.
The crash happened is just outside the site for the phase four flood defences.
No one is reported to be injured.