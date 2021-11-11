Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports one lane is blocked at Chalton Lane, Clanfield. They report this is ‘due to an incident’, most likely a possible breakdown.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A3 Northbound - One lane BLOCKED at Chalton Lane #Clanfield due to an incident (possible breakdown), heavy delays.’ Motorists are facing delays of up to 20 minutes.

