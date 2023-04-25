News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: Lane blocked on M3 northbound following traffic incident with delays building

A lane on a major motorway has been blocked following a traffic incident.

By Freddie Webb
Published 8th Jul 2022, 11:26 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 07:44 BST

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that lane one on the M3 northbound is obstructed. The incident happened on the exist slip roundabout for junction 9/A34 for Winnall. Traffic delays of roughly 20 minutes are expected from junction 12 for Chandlers Ford.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M3 Northbound - Lane 1 is BLOCKED on exit slip Rbt for J9/#A34 #Winnall due to an RTI, delays building.’ Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog

07:44 BSTUpdated 07:46 BST

M3 incident

ROMANSE reports that one lane is currently blocked on the M3.

07:56 BST

Increasing delays

Traffic delays on the M3 are increasing as a result of the earlier traffic incident, with congestion backing up to the M27.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M3 Northbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED on exit slip #Winnall Rbt of J9/#A34 #Winnall due to an RTI, delays approx 35 minutes from J14/#M27.’

07:46 BST

Delays on M3

ROMANSE reports that traffic is backed up to junction 12 for Chandlers Ford.

‘#M3 Northbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED on exit slip #Winnall Rbt of J9/#A34 #Winnall due to an RTI, delays approx 20 minutes from J12/A335 #ChandlersFord,’ ROMANSE reports.

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023, 14:52 BST

Lanes cleared on M27

All lanes have now been cleared on the M27 following an earlier incident.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound -All lanes now CLEARED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an earlier RTC, and delays easing.’

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023, 14:30 BST

M27 delays

ROMANSE reports that there are delays of roughly 10 minutes on approach.

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023, 13:54 BST

M27 collision

Wave105Travel reports that the collision happened near Hamble Bridge.

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023, 13:52 BSTUpdated 14:47 BST

M27 collision

Lanes three and four are blocked on the M27 westbound following a collision.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound -Lanes 3 & 4 are BLOCKED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an RTC, delays building.’

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023, 09:16 BST

Lanes cleared on M27

All lanes have now been cleared on the M27 and delay are ‘easing’.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an earlier RTI, delays easing.’

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023, 09:03 BST

RTI - M27

One lane is currently closed on the M27 following a road traffic incident.

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an RTI, delays building.’

