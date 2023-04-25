Hampshire traffic: Lane blocked on M3 northbound following traffic incident with delays building
A lane on a major motorway has been blocked following a traffic incident.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that lane one on the M3 northbound is obstructed. The incident happened on the exist slip roundabout for junction 9/A34 for Winnall. Traffic delays of roughly 20 minutes are expected from junction 12 for Chandlers Ford.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M3 Northbound - Lane 1 is BLOCKED on exit slip Rbt for J9/#A34 #Winnall due to an RTI, delays building.’ Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article.
M3 incident
ROMANSE reports that one lane is currently blocked on the M3.
Increasing delays
Traffic delays on the M3 are increasing as a result of the earlier traffic incident, with congestion backing up to the M27.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M3 Northbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED on exit slip #Winnall Rbt of J9/#A34 #Winnall due to an RTI, delays approx 35 minutes from J14/#M27.’
Delays on M3
ROMANSE reports that traffic is backed up to junction 12 for Chandlers Ford.
‘#M3 Northbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED on exit slip #Winnall Rbt of J9/#A34 #Winnall due to an RTI, delays approx 20 minutes from J12/A335 #ChandlersFord,’ ROMANSE reports.
Lanes cleared on M27
All lanes have now been cleared on the M27 following an earlier incident.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound -All lanes now CLEARED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an earlier RTC, and delays easing.’
M27 delays
ROMANSE reports that there are delays of roughly 10 minutes on approach.
M27 collision
Wave105Travel reports that the collision happened near Hamble Bridge.
M27 collision
Lanes three and four are blocked on the M27 westbound following a collision.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound -Lanes 3 & 4 are BLOCKED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an RTC, delays building.’
Lanes cleared on M27
All lanes have now been cleared on the M27 and delay are ‘easing’.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an earlier RTI, delays easing.’
RTI - M27
One lane is currently closed on the M27 following a road traffic incident.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an RTI, delays building.’