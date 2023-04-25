Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that lane one on the M3 northbound is obstructed. The incident happened on the exist slip roundabout for junction 9/A34 for Winnall. Traffic delays of roughly 20 minutes are expected from junction 12 for Chandlers Ford.

NOW READ: Road closures and roadworks in and around Portsmouth this week

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M3 Northbound - Lane 1 is BLOCKED on exit slip Rbt for J9/#A34 #Winnall due to an RTI, delays building.’ Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.