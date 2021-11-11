Hampshire traffic: Lane cleared on Clanfield A3 and 'delays gone' plus live M3, M27, A3(M), M275, updates
A lane has been cleared on the A3 following an earlier incident.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported one lane was blocked at Chalton Lane, Clanfield. They reported this was ‘due to an incident’, most likely a possible breakdown.
Motorists faced delays of up to 20 minutes earlier today. Congestion has now completely cleared from the road.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A3 Northbound - all lanes are now CLEARED at Chalton Lane #Clanfield due to an earlier incident or breakdown, delays gone.’
You can follow live traffic updates by scrolling through our blog at the bottom of this article. We will be providing updates for roads in and around the Portsmouth area.
This will include M3, A27, A3(M), M275 and M27 updates. Information will also be posted regarding the railway and ferry travel. The live blog can be found at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area
ROMANSE reports one lane is blocked on the A3 near Clanfield ‘due to an incident’. Motorists are facing delays of up to 20 minutes.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A3 Northbound - One lane BLOCKED at Chalton Lane #Clanfield due to an incident (possible breakdown), heavy delays.’
ROMANSE reports the lane is still blocked on the A3 near Clanfield. Motorists should expected delays of up to 15 minutes.
ROMANSE reports: #A3 Northbound - One lane remains BLOCKED at Chalton Lane #Clanfield due to an incident (possible breakdown), delays of approx 15 minutes.’
All lanes have now been cleared on the M27 westbound. The crash happened between junction 7 at Hedge End and junction 5 at Eastleigh.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - all lanes are now CLEARED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an earlier RTI, delays are easing.’
ROMANSE reports that all lanes have now been cleared on the A3 northbound following an earlier crash. The traffic monitoring system are reported that all delays are now gone.
‘#A3 Northbound - All lanes are now CLEARED at B2070 #Buriton due to an earlier multi-vehicle RTI, delays have gone,’ ROMANSE reports.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided details regarding the multi-vehicle crash on the A3 northbound this morning.
A spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 6.59am this morning to reports of a collision on the northbound A3M involving three vehicles.
‘No injuries were reported.’
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided information regarding an RTI on the M27 earlier today.
The incident happened between junction 7 at Hedge End and junction 5 at Eastleigh.
A spokeswoman for the force said: ‘Police were called at 8.12am this morning to reports of a two vehicle collision on the M27 on the westbound carriage way just before junction 5.
‘The collision involved two vehicles, a sprinter van and a lorry. No injuries were reported.’
A road has been cleared in Hamble following an earlier RTI. All traffic delays on the route are now gone.
ROMANSE reports: ‘B3397 #Hamble - Hamble Lane is now CLEARED in both directions near Hamble School/Satchell Lane due to an earlier RTI, delays gone.’
One lane has been cleared on the M27 following an earlier crash but another remains blocked.
ROMANE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an RTI, heavy delays of approx 25 minutes.’
ROMANSE is reporting ‘very heavy delays’ in and around the M27 following an earlier crash.
’#HedgeEnd/#WestEnd/#Burseldon - very heavy delays on #M27 and surrounding roads,’ ROMANSE reports.