Hampshire traffic: Lane cleared on M3 northbound in Winchester following traffic incident
All lanes have now been cleared on a major motorway following an earlier incident.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported earlier this morning that lane one on the M3 northbound was obstructed. The incident happened on the exit slip roundabout for junction 9/A34 for Winnall. Delays reached up to 40 minutes, with traffic backing up to the M27.
ROMANE reports: ‘#M3 Northbound - All lanes are now CLEARED on exit slip #Winnall Rbt of J9/#A34 #Winnall due to an earlier RTC, delays approx 40 minutes from J14/#M27.’ Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article.
Police provide update on M3 incident
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided details on the traffic incident earlier this morning.
A spokesman said: ‘We were called at 7.20am to a report of a road traffic collision on the M3 northbound carriageway near junction 9 at Winnall.
‘This involved two cars and no injuries were reported. All lanes are now cleared.’
Spitfire Road delays
Delays on Spitfire Road near the M3 northbound are increasing.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A272 #Winchester - approx 30-minute delays northbound on Spitfire Link between #A31 Petersfield Rd and #M3 J9 #Winnall due to an RTC on the Rbt.’
Lane remains blocked on M3 northbound
Lane one remains blocked on the M3 northbound following an earlier incident and delays are worsening.
Traffic is backed up to junction 14 on the M27.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M3 Northbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED on exit slip #Winnall Rbt of J9/#A34 #Winnall due to an RTI, delays approx 40 minutes from J14/#M27.’
Winchester delays
Further delays are being reported in the Winchester area.
ROMANSE reports: ‘A3090 #Winchester - approx 25-minute delays northbound on Badger Farm Rd between A3093 Hockley Link Rbt and #Pitt Rbt.’
Delays near M3 northbound
Other routes are being disrupted due to the earlier incident on the M3 northbound.
ROMANSE reports: ‘B3335 #Twyford - approx 25-minute delays northbound on High Street/Main Rd/Cox's Hill between Highbridge Rd and #M3 J11/A3090 #Winchester due to an RTC at J9 Rbt.’
Congestion in Fareham
Morning commuters in the Fareham and Gosport area are experiencing heavy delays on their morning commute.
ROMANSE reports: ‘A32 #Bridgemary/#Fareham - approx 15-minute delays northbound on Fareham Rd/Gosport Rd between Tichborne Way/Aerodrome Rd and A27/Quay St Rbt.’
Delays on nearby roads
Traffic delays are spreading to roads near the M3 in Winchester.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A272 #Winchester - approx 20-minute delays northbound on Spitfire Link between #A31 Petersfield Rd and #M3 J9 #Winnall due to an RTC on the Rbt.’
Increasing delays
Traffic delays on the M3 are increasing as a result of the earlier traffic incident, with congestion backing up to the M27.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M3 Northbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED on exit slip #Winnall Rbt of J9/#A34 #Winnall due to an RTI, delays approx 35 minutes from J14/#M27.’
Delays on M3
ROMANSE reports that traffic is backed up to junction 12 for Chandlers Ford.
‘#M3 Northbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED on exit slip #Winnall Rbt of J9/#A34 #Winnall due to an RTI, delays approx 20 minutes from J12/A335 #ChandlersFord,’ ROMANSE reports.