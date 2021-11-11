National Highways reported part of the M27 between junctions 3 and 2 was closed this morning following the traffic incident. Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were deployed.

‘The #M27 is now closed in both directions between J2 #Salisbury and J3 #M271 due to a serious collision,’ National Highways said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Emergency services including air ambulance is on scene.’ A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the crash involved a van and a lorry.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

‘We were called at 7.44am today (3 April) to a road traffic collision on the M27 westbound between junctions 2 and 3,’ he added. ‘This involved a van and a lorry. Minor injuries have been reported.’

ROMANSE reports that all lanes have now been cleared. ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J3/#M271 and J2/#A36 #Ower due to an earlier RTI, delays of approx 10 minutes are easing,’ the traffic monitoring system said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Road closures and roadworks in and around Portsmouth this week

You can follow live traffic updates by scrolling through our blog at the bottom of this article. We will be providing updates for roads in and around the Portsmouth area.

This will include M3, A27, A3(M), M275 and M27 updates. Information will also be posted regarding the railway and ferry travel. The live blog can be found at the bottom of this article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad