Hampshire traffic: Lanes cleared following 'serious collision' on M27 plus M3, A3(M), M275, A27 updates
All lanes have been reopened on the M27 following a ‘serious collision’.
National Highways reported part of the M27 between junctions 3 and 2 was closed this morning following the traffic incident. Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were deployed.
‘The #M27 is now closed in both directions between J2 #Salisbury and J3 #M271 due to a serious collision,’ National Highways said.
‘Emergency services including air ambulance is on scene.’ A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the crash involved a van and a lorry.
‘We were called at 7.44am today (3 April) to a road traffic collision on the M27 westbound between junctions 2 and 3,’ he added. ‘This involved a van and a lorry. Minor injuries have been reported.’
ROMANSE reports that all lanes have now been cleared. ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J3/#M271 and J2/#A36 #Ower due to an earlier RTI, delays of approx 10 minutes are easing,’ the traffic monitoring system said.
You can follow live traffic updates by scrolling through our blog at the bottom of this article. We will be providing updates for roads in and around the Portsmouth area.
This will include M3, A27, A3(M), M275 and M27 updates. Information will also be posted regarding the railway and ferry travel. The live blog can be found at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided an update regarding the collision on the M27 earlier this morning.
A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 7.44am today (3 April) to a road traffic collision on the M27 westbound between junctions 2 and 3.
‘This involved a van and a lorry. Minor injuries have been reported.’
National Highways reports that the M27 is now closed on both directions between junctions 3 and 2 following a ‘serious collision.
‘The #M27 is now closed in both directions between J2 #Salisbury and J3 #M271 due to a serious collision.
‘Emergency services including air ambulance is on scene. ‘
ROMANSE reports that one lane is still closed on the M27 following the earlier crash.
‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 remains CLOSED between J3/#M271 and J2/#A36 #Ower due to an RTI, delays approx 30 minutes from J4/#M,’ the traffic monitoring system said.
ROMANSE reports delays on the M27 are around half an hour while emergency services work at the scene.
‘#M27 Westbound - Lanes 1 & 2 remain CLOSED between J3/#M271 and J2/#A36 #Ower due to an RTI, delays approx 30 minutes from J4/#M3,’ ROMANSE reports.
National Highways reports that the westbound route on the M27 has now been reopened but two lanes are still closed.
They said: ‘The #M27 west is now reopen between J3 #M271 and J2 #Salisbury with lane 3 running past the scene.
‘Lanes 1 and 2 remain closed at this time whilst recovery and clean up takes place.
‘There are 4 miles of congestion on approach causing 25 min delays above normal travel time.’
ROMANSE reports that motorists on the M27 are facing 35 minute delays.
‘#M27 Westbound - J3/#M271 and J2/#A36 #Ower is now only CLOSED westbound due to an RTI, eastbound has REOPENED, delays approx 35 minutes westbound,’ ROMANSE reports.
National Highways reports that the eastbound route has now been reopened following the ‘serious collision’ between junction 3 and junction 2.
‘Update - The #M27 eastbound has been reopened between J2 #Salisbury and J3 #M271 following a serious collision.
‘Westbound carriageway remains closed at this time.
‘There are 2 miles of congestion on approach to the closure so please allow extra travel time.’
National Highways reports the eastbound route has now reopened following the serious collision.