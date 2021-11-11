Hampshire traffic: Lanes cleared on M27 at Fareham following caravan crash plus live M3, A3(M), M275, updates
All lanes have now been cleared on the M27 westbound following a caravan crash.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE first reported the road traffic incident (RTI) between junctions 10 and 9 at 10.50am. ROMANSE reported: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lanes 1 & 2 remain BLOCKED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to an RTI, delays of approx 15 minutes.’
National Highways confirmed the collision involved a caravan and have released an image of the scene. The agency reported on Twitter: ‘The #M27 westbound between J10 (#Fareham) and J9 (#ParkGate), lanes 1 and 2 (of 4) are closed due to a collision involving a caravan, with substantial debris across the road.’
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson confirmed no one was injured in the crash. They said: ‘Police were called at 10.39am on Tuesday, 14 March to reports of a collision on the westbound carriageway of the M27 between junctions 10 and 9.’
‘The collision involved a van and a caravan. No injuries have been reported.’ As the lanes have now been cleared of debris, delays have started to ease.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes CLEARED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J9/A27 #ParkGate after the earlier RTI, delays easing.’
You can follow live traffic updates by scrolling through our blog at the bottom of this article. We will be providing updates for roads in and around the Portsmouth area.
This will include M3, A27, A3(M), M275 and M27 updates. Information will also be posted regarding the railway and ferry travel. The live blog can be found at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area
The lane has now been cleared in Clanfield following an earlier delays.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A3 Northbound - all lanes are now CLEARED at Chalton Ln #Clanfield due to an earlier incident or breakdown, delays gone.’
ROMANSE reports there are delays between Fareham and Bridgemary due to roadworks. These are roughly 20 minutes.
‘A32 #Fareham/#Bridgemary - approx 20-minute delays in both directions on Fareham Rd/Gosport Rd at Wych Ln due to #Roadworks,’ ROMANSE reports.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports the blocked lane is in Chalton Lane, Clanfield, ‘due to an incident’.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A3 Northbound - One lane BLOCKED at Chalton Ln #Clanfield due to an incident (possible breakdown), heavy delays already.’
ROMANSE reports the lane is still blocked on the A3 near Clanfield. Motorists should expected delays of up to 15 minutes.
ROMANSE reports: #A3 Northbound - One lane remains BLOCKED at Chalton Lane #Clanfield due to an incident (possible breakdown), delays of approx 15 minutes.’