Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE first reported the road traffic incident (RTI) between junctions 10 and 9 at 10.50am. ROMANSE reported: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lanes 1 & 2 remain BLOCKED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to an RTI, delays of approx 15 minutes.’

National Highways confirmed the collision involved a caravan and have released an image of the scene. The agency reported on Twitter: ‘The #M27 westbound between J10 (#Fareham) and J9 (#ParkGate), lanes 1 and 2 (of 4) are closed due to a collision involving a caravan, with substantial debris across the road.’

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson confirmed no one was injured in the crash. They said: ‘Police were called at 10.39am on Tuesday, 14 March to reports of a collision on the westbound carriageway of the M27 between junctions 10 and 9.’

‘The collision involved a van and a caravan. No injuries have been reported.’ As the lanes have now been cleared of debris, delays have started to ease.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes CLEARED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J9/A27 #ParkGate after the earlier RTI, delays easing.’

You can follow live traffic updates by scrolling through our blog at the bottom of this article. We will be providing updates for roads in and around the Portsmouth area.

This will include M3, A27, A3(M), M275 and M27 updates. Information will also be posted regarding the railway and ferry travel. The live blog can be found at the bottom of this article.

