Hampshire traffic: Lanes cleared on M27 following multi-vehicle crash with delays easing plus live M3, A27, A3(M), M275 updates
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.
ROMANSE reports all lanes have been cleared on the M27 between junction 7 and 5.
- All lanes on the M27 are now open.
- This follows a multi-vehicle crash.
- Police said the vehicles are being recovered..
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman has provided an update on the M27 crash.
He said: ‘We were called at 9.30am to reports of a road traffic collision on the M27 between three vehicles including a car and a truck. Minor injuries were reported and the vehicles are being recovered.’
In an unrelated incident, Hampshire County Council are carrying out road maintenance work.
This is due to start on Friday and will last for two weeks. It is taking place on the western side of Church Street between the Olde George Inn and The Vicarage.
Church Street will be closed between 7:30am and 6pm. The road will be open as normal outside of those hours.
A driver in the area saw the accident where a cyclist was hit by a car. He said: ‘The accident was on the roundabout just after Fratton bridge.
‘I drove by earlier and a cyclist was knocked off her bike.
‘Before the ambulance arrived, she was sat up in road being looked after by two people.’
Police have provided an update regarding the accident at the roundabout.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.38am today (January 20) to a report of a road traffic collision on Fawcett Road.
This involved a car and a push bike. Minor injuries were reported.’