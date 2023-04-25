News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: Lanes cleared on M27 westbound between Park Gate and Bursledon following collision

All lanes have now been cleared on a major motorway following an earlier collision.

By Freddie Webb
Published 8th Jul 2022, 11:26 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 14:53 BST

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that lanes three and four on the M27 westbound were obstructed. The incident took place between junction 9 for Park Gate and junction 8 for Bursledon. Traffic delays were building on approach but these have now eased and the route is clear.

NOW READ: Road closures and roadworks in and around Portsmouth this week

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound – All lanes now CLEARED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an earlier RTC, and delays easing.’ Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog

14:52 BST

Lanes cleared on M27

All lanes have now been cleared on the M27 following an earlier incident.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound -All lanes now CLEARED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an earlier RTC, and delays easing.’

14:30 BST

M27 delays

ROMANSE reports that there are delays of roughly 10 minutes on approach.

13:54 BST

M27 collision

Wave105Travel reports that the collision happened near Hamble Bridge.

13:52 BSTUpdated 14:47 BST

M27 collision

Lanes three and four are blocked on the M27 westbound following a collision.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound -Lanes 3 & 4 are BLOCKED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an RTC, delays building.’

09:16 BST

Lanes cleared on M27

All lanes have now been cleared on the M27 and delay are ‘easing’.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an earlier RTI, delays easing.’

09:03 BST

RTI - M27

One lane is currently closed on the M27 following a road traffic incident.

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an RTI, delays building.’

