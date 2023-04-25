Hampshire traffic: Lanes cleared on M27 westbound between Park Gate and Bursledon following collision
All lanes have now been cleared on a major motorway following an earlier collision.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that lanes three and four on the M27 westbound were obstructed. The incident took place between junction 9 for Park Gate and junction 8 for Bursledon. Traffic delays were building on approach but these have now eased and the route is clear.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound – All lanes now CLEARED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an earlier RTC, and delays easing.’ Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article.
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
M27 delays
ROMANSE reports that there are delays of roughly 10 minutes on approach.
M27 collision
Wave105Travel reports that the collision happened near Hamble Bridge.
M27 collision
Lanes three and four are blocked on the M27 westbound following a collision.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound -Lanes 3 & 4 are BLOCKED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an RTC, delays building.’
Lanes cleared on M27
All lanes have now been cleared on the M27 and delay are ‘easing’.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an earlier RTI, delays easing.’
RTI - M27
One lane is currently closed on the M27 following a road traffic incident.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an RTI, delays building.’