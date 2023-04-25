Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that lanes three and four on the M27 westbound were obstructed. The incident took place between junction 9 for Park Gate and junction 8 for Bursledon. Traffic delays were building on approach but these have now eased and the route is clear.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound – All lanes now CLEARED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an earlier RTC, and delays easing.’ Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.