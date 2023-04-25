Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported traffic delays were building on the M27 westbound following a road traffic incident between junction 7 for Hedge End and junction 5 for Eastleigh. Delays are now easing on approach.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an earlier RTI, delays easing.’ Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article.

