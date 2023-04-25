Hampshire traffic: Lanes cleared on M27 westbound following traffic incident between Hedge End and Eastleigh
All lanes have now been cleared on a major motorway following an earlier incident.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported traffic delays were building on the M27 westbound following a road traffic incident between junction 7 for Hedge End and junction 5 for Eastleigh. Delays are now easing on approach.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an earlier RTI, delays easing.’ Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article.
Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
Lanes cleared on M27
All lanes have now been cleared on the M27 and delay are ‘easing’.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an earlier RTI, delays easing.’
RTI - M27
One lane is currently closed on the M27 following a road traffic incident.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an RTI, delays building.’