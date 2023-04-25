News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
42 minutes ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
2 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
3 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
3 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62
22 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
Live

Hampshire traffic: Lanes cleared on M27 westbound following traffic incident between Hedge End and Eastleigh

All lanes have now been cleared on a major motorway following an earlier incident.

By Freddie Webb
Published 8th Jul 2022, 11:26 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 10:35 BST

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported traffic delays were building on the M27 westbound following a road traffic incident between junction 7 for Hedge End and junction 5 for Eastleigh. Delays are now easing on approach.

NOW READ: Road closures and roadworks in and around Portsmouth this week

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an earlier RTI, delays easing.’ Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
Most Popular

Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog

Show new updates
09:16 BST

Lanes cleared on M27

All lanes have now been cleared on the M27 and delay are ‘easing’.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an earlier RTI, delays easing.’

09:03 BST

RTI - M27

One lane is currently closed on the M27 following a road traffic incident.

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an RTI, delays building.’

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth