The collision took place on the M27 at junction 3 for Nursling this morning. Police are currently at the scene and clearing the debris.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Please be aware that the M27 junction 3 eastbound on slip at Upton is currently closed due to a large diesel spillage across the road. There is no ETA for re-opening at this time so please plan your journey accordingly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will update you we know more.” Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Eastbound - Entry slip at J3/#M271 is CLOSED due to an RTC and fuel spillage, delays building.”