News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Hampshire traffic: Large fuel spillage and crash M27 at Nursling as junction 3 exit slip road closed

A large fuel spillage and a crash has forced the police to close an exit slip road.
By Freddie Webb
Published 8th Jul 2022, 11:26 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 10:49 BST

The collision took place on the M27 at junction 3 for Nursling this morning. Police are currently at the scene and clearing the debris.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Please be aware that the M27 junction 3 eastbound on slip at Upton is currently closed due to a large diesel spillage across the road. There is no ETA for re-opening at this time so please plan your journey accordingly.

NOW READ: "Kind-hearted" Royal Navy veteran who died a hero after heart attack on M27 in Fareham honoured at funeral

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We will update you we know more.” Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Eastbound - Entry slip at J3/#M271 is CLOSED due to an RTC and fuel spillage, delays building.”

Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog

Show new updates
10:34 BSTUpdated 10:34 BST

Large fuel spillage on M27

Police are currently at the scene.

11:06 BST

Fuel spillage update

Police said the spillage is large and going to take time to clear.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “The size of the spillage is around 300 litres of diesel. Police and Highways units are all on scene and working to deal as quickly as possible.

“There is no environmental impact reported at this time. We will continue to update when we can.”

10:37 BST

M27 fuel spillage

ROMANSE reports that delays are building in the area.

Tue, 01 Aug, 2023, 11:38 BSTUpdated 10:33 BST

A3(M) cleared

The A3(M) has been cleared.

Tue, 01 Aug, 2023, 11:31 BSTUpdated 10:33 BST

A3(M) crash

ROMANSE reports a crash has taken place on the A3(M). “Heavy delays” are building as a result.

“#A3M Northbound - one lane BLOCKED at J4/Purbrook Way #Purbrook due to an RTC, heavy delays,” ROMANSE reports.

Tue, 11 Jul, 2023, 11:10 BSTUpdated 10:37 BST

London Road cleared

London Road in Purbrook, Havant, has now been cleared following an earlier three-car crash. One person had to be helped out of one of the vehicles by firefighters.

ROMANSE reports: ‘A3 #Purbrook - London Rd is CLEARED in both directions at Ladybridge Rbt after an earlier RTC, delays gone.’

Tue, 11 Jul, 2023, 11:07 BSTUpdated 10:37 BST

Fire service update on Purbrook crash

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) have issued an updated regarding the London Road crash. One person had to be rescued from one of the vehicles.

A HIWFRS spokeswoman said: ‘Cosham firefighters were called to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on Ladybridge Road in Purbrook.

‘One person was released from a vehicle by firefighters and handed into the care of paramedics.’

The fire service were called at 9.17am, with the stop message being given at 9.58am.

Tue, 11 Jul, 2023, 10:57 BST

A27 Segensworth crash earlier this morning

The police have provided an updated regarding the crash near Segensworth earlier this morning.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 7.35am to a report of a collision involving two cars, two people reported minor injuries.’

Tue, 11 Jul, 2023, 10:56 BSTUpdated 10:37 BST

Police response to London Road crash

Two people have been injured in the ‘nasty collision’ involving three vehicles, reported earlier today.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.22am to a report of a collision involving three vehicles.

‘Two people have reported injuries.’

Tue, 11 Jul, 2023, 10:28 BSTUpdated 10:37 BST

London Road, Purbrook, Havant, blocked

ROMANSE reports that London Road in Purbrook, Havant, is blocked in both directions. Three vehicles are reportedly involved and emergency services have been deployed to the scene.

‘A3 #Purbrook - London Rd is partially BLOCKED in both directions at Ladybridge Rbt due to an RTC, and delays building on all approaches,’ ROMANSE reports.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:M27HampshireRoyal NavyPolice