Hampshire traffic: Large fuel spillage and crash M27 at Nursling as junction 3 exit slip road closed
The collision took place on the M27 at junction 3 for Nursling this morning. Police are currently at the scene and clearing the debris.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Please be aware that the M27 junction 3 eastbound on slip at Upton is currently closed due to a large diesel spillage across the road. There is no ETA for re-opening at this time so please plan your journey accordingly.
“We will update you we know more.” Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Eastbound - Entry slip at J3/#M271 is CLOSED due to an RTC and fuel spillage, delays building.”
Large fuel spillage on M27
Police are currently at the scene.
Fuel spillage update
Police said the spillage is large and going to take time to clear.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “The size of the spillage is around 300 litres of diesel. Police and Highways units are all on scene and working to deal as quickly as possible.
“There is no environmental impact reported at this time. We will continue to update when we can.”
M27 fuel spillage
ROMANSE reports that delays are building in the area.
A3(M) cleared
The A3(M) has been cleared.
ROMANSE reports a crash has taken place on the A3(M). “Heavy delays” are building as a result.
“#A3M Northbound - one lane BLOCKED at J4/Purbrook Way #Purbrook due to an RTC, heavy delays,” ROMANSE reports.
London Road cleared
London Road in Purbrook, Havant, has now been cleared following an earlier three-car crash. One person had to be helped out of one of the vehicles by firefighters.
ROMANSE reports: ‘A3 #Purbrook - London Rd is CLEARED in both directions at Ladybridge Rbt after an earlier RTC, delays gone.’
Fire service update on Purbrook crash
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) have issued an updated regarding the London Road crash. One person had to be rescued from one of the vehicles.
A HIWFRS spokeswoman said: ‘Cosham firefighters were called to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on Ladybridge Road in Purbrook.
‘One person was released from a vehicle by firefighters and handed into the care of paramedics.’
The fire service were called at 9.17am, with the stop message being given at 9.58am.
A27 Segensworth crash earlier this morning
The police have provided an updated regarding the crash near Segensworth earlier this morning.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 7.35am to a report of a collision involving two cars, two people reported minor injuries.’
Police response to London Road crash
Two people have been injured in the ‘nasty collision’ involving three vehicles, reported earlier today.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.22am to a report of a collision involving three vehicles.
‘Two people have reported injuries.’
London Road, Purbrook, Havant, blocked
ROMANSE reports that London Road in Purbrook, Havant, is blocked in both directions. Three vehicles are reportedly involved and emergency services have been deployed to the scene.
‘A3 #Purbrook - London Rd is partially BLOCKED in both directions at Ladybridge Rbt due to an RTC, and delays building on all approaches,’ ROMANSE reports.