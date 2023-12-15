News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: M27 eastbound lane blocked between Bursledon and Park Gate due to incident

One lane on a major motorway is currently blocked due to an incident.
By Freddie Webb
Published 15th Sep 2023, 07:43 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 07:38 GMT
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that the lane on the M27 eastbound between Bursledon and Park Gate is obstructed – causing delays for motorists. “#M27 Eastbound - one lane is BLOCKED between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to a RTI, short delays,” ROMANSE reports.

Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
Information related to the railways will be circulated from Network Rail, Southern Rail, South Western Railway or Great Western Railway.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth - Hampshire Traffic Blog

07:33 GMT

M27 lane blocked

