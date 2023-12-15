Hampshire traffic: M27 eastbound lane cleared between Bursledon and Park Gate after incident
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that one lane on the M27 eastbound between Bursledon and Park Gate was obstructed. This has now been cleared and traffic is moving freely. “#M27 Eastbound - all lanes now CLEARED between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to an earlier RTI, delay gone,” ROMANSE reports.
Portsmouth - Hampshire Traffic Blog
Broken down vehicle cleared
M27 delays in Fareham
A broken down vehicle is blocking one lane between Park Gate and Fareham on the M27 - causing delays.
ROMANSE reports: "#M27 Westbound - one lane BLOCKED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to a broken down vehicle, short delays."
M27 incident cleared
The incident between Bursledon and Park Gate on the M27 has now been cleared. ROMANSE reports: "#M27 Eastbound - all lanes now CLEARED between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to an earlier RTI, delay gone."
M27 lane blocked
One lane is currently blocked on the M27. ROMANSE reports: "#M27 Eastbound - one lane is BLOCKED between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to a RTI, short delays."