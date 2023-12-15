Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that one lane on the M27 eastbound between Bursledon and Park Gate was obstructed. This has now been cleared and traffic is moving freely. “#M27 Eastbound - all lanes now CLEARED between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to an earlier RTI, delay gone,” ROMANSE reports.