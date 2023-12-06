News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: M27 lane cleared between Fareham and Park Gate with delays easing

A lane on a major motorway has been cleared after being obstructed by a broken down vehicle.
By Freddie Webb
Published 7th Nov 2023, 18:13 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 08:17 GMT
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that part of the M27 westbound between Fareham and Park Gate was blocked earlier this morning. This has now been cleared and delays are easing. ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Westbound - all lanes now CLEARED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to an earlier broken down vehicle, delays easing.”

Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
Information related to the railways will be circulated from Network Rail, Southern Rail, South Western Railway or Great Western Railway.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth - Hampshire Traffic Blog

08:10 GMT

M27 cleared

The blocked lane on the M27 has been cleared. A broken down vehicle obstructed one of the lanes on the westbound route.

ROMANSE reports: "#M27 Westbound - all lanes now CLEARED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to an earlier broken down vehicle, delays easing."

08:05 GMT

Morning A27 delays

ROMANSE is also reporting delays on the A27 this morning.

08:01 GMT

Delays in Gosport and Fareham

Traffic delays are being reported in the area between Gosport and Fareham, according to ROMANSE.

08:01 GMT

Bursledon delays

ROMANSE is reporting 15 delays in the Bursledon and Hamble area.

07:54 GMTUpdated 08:04 GMT

M27 Obstructed

One lane on the M27 westbound is currently obstructed.

ROMANSE reports: "#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 is BLOCKED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to a broken down vehicle, delays building."

