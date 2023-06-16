News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: M3 is shut near Winchester after multi-vehicle accident

One side of the M3 in Hampshire has been closed after a serious accident.
By Tom Morton
Published 16th Jun 2023, 19:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 19:33 BST

Police are at the scene of what they call a ‘multi-vehicle collision’ on the southbound side near Winchester.

The carriageway is closed between Hockley lights and Winchester services, and police say it ‘may remain closed for some time’.

A spokesman said: ‘This closure is already causing significant tailbacks of traffic. You can access the M3 at junction 7 and come off at junction 8 for the A303, however if you plan on travelling further south towards Winchester and Southampton you will be unable to do so at this time. We advise seeking alternative routes/travel plans.

‘We will provide you with further updates when the road is re-opened, and we thank you for your patience while emergency services manage this incident.’

The M3 Picture: Google MapsThe M3 Picture: Google Maps
