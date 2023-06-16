Police are at the scene of what they call a ‘multi-vehicle collision’ on the southbound side near Winchester.

NOW READ: Southsea Debenhams is sold

The carriageway is closed between Hockley lights and Winchester services, and police say it ‘may remain closed for some time’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: ‘This closure is already causing significant tailbacks of traffic. You can access the M3 at junction 7 and come off at junction 8 for the A303, however if you plan on travelling further south towards Winchester and Southampton you will be unable to do so at this time. We advise seeking alternative routes/travel plans.

‘We will provide you with further updates when the road is re-opened, and we thank you for your patience while emergency services manage this incident.’