Hampshire traffic: Motorists facing long delays as traffic on M27 eastbound between Eastleigh and Hedge End backed up to M271 due to technical fault

MOTORISTS are facing long delays on the M27 due to a overhead gantry message fault.

By Freddie Webb
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 7:51 am

ROMANSE, a traffic monitoring system, reports delays of up to 45 minutes on the eastbound route, between Eastleigh and Hedge End.

Traffic is backed up to junction 3 of the motorway and the M271.

The overhead gantry message boards are operated by National Highways.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Eastbound - approximately 45-minute delays between J5/A335 Eastleigh and J7/A334 Hedge End due to a @HighwaysSEAST overhead gantry message fault, delays are backed to J3/#M271.’

ROMANSE reports long delays on the M27 eastbound due to an overhead gantry message fault..

