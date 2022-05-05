ROMANSE, a traffic monitoring system, reports delays of up to 45 minutes on the eastbound route, between Eastleigh and Hedge End.

Traffic is backed up to junction 3 of the motorway and the M271.

The overhead gantry message boards are operated by National Highways.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Eastbound - approximately 45-minute delays between J5/A335 Eastleigh and J7/A334 Hedge End due to a @HighwaysSEAST overhead gantry message fault, delays are backed to J3/#M271.’

