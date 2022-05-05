ROMANSE, a traffic monitoring system, reports delays of up to 45 minutes on the eastbound route, between Eastleigh and Hedge End.
The overhead gantry message boards are operated by National Highways.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Eastbound - approximately 45-minute delays between J5/A335 Eastleigh and J7/A334 Hedge End due to a @HighwaysSEAST overhead gantry message fault, delays are backed to J3/#M271.’
