Hampshire traffic: Multi-vehicle crash on A3 causing 'heavy delays' plus plus live M3, M27, A3(M), M275, updates
A multi-vehicle crash on a road is causing ‘heavy delays’ which have backed onto a motorway.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports one lane is blocked on the A3 northbound at B2070, Buriton. Traffic is backed up all the way to the A3(M).
The crash was first reported at 7.22am. ROMANSE reports: ‘#A3 Northbound - One lane BLOCKED at B2070 #Buriton due to a multi-vehicle RTI, heavy delays already backed to #A3M J1/#A3 #Catherington.’
Traffic delays are worsening near Waterlooville.
Following a multi-vehicle crash on the A3 northbound (B207, Buriton), congestions is worsening.
Delays of up to 90 minutes are expected. Traffic is backed up to junction 3 of the A3(M) in Waterlooville.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A3 Northbound - One lane remains BLOCKED at B2070 #Buriton due to a multi-vehicle RTI, heavy delays of approx 90 minutes backed to #A3M J3/B2150 #Waterlooville.’
Motorists are having problems between Gosport and Fareham as they are dealing with up to 15 minutes worth of delays.
ROMANSE reports: ‘B3385 #Fareham - approx 15-minute delays northbound on Newgate Ln East/Newgate Ln between B3334/#PeelCommon Rbt and A32 Gosport Rd.’
There are delays on the M3 this morning.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M3 Northbound - approx 15-minute delays between J14/#M27 and J11/A3090 #Winchester.’
Motorists need to be aware of delays between Gosport and Fareham this morning.
ROMANSE reports: ‘A32 #Gosport/#Fareham - approx 15-minute delays northbound on Fareham Rd/Gosport Rd between Heritage Way/Forest Way and A27/Quay St Rbt.’
Traffic delays from the crash on the A3 may take up to 50 minutes. Traffic is backed up to junction 3 of the A3(M) at Waterlooville.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A3 Northbound - One lane BLOCKED at B2070 #Buriton due to a multi-vehicle RTI, heavy delays of approx 50-minutes backed to #A3M J3/B2150 #Waterlooville.’
ROMANSE has released an image of the delays in several areas following an earlier crash on the M3.
A crash on the M3 is causing traffic problems in Hampshire. ROMANSE first reported an RTI on the motorway at 7.27am.
All lanes are now reopened on the route but congestion is still high in the area. ROMANSE reports: ‘#M3 Northbound - All lanes RE-OPENED after earlier RTI between J12/A335 #Eastleigh and J11/A3090 #Winchester, heavy delays remain on approach.’