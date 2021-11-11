Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports one lane is blocked on the A3 northbound at B2070, Buriton. Traffic is backed up all the way to the A3(M).

NOW READ: Road closures and roadworks in and around Portsmouth this week

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash was first reported at 7.22am. ROMANSE reports: ‘#A3 Northbound - One lane BLOCKED at B2070 #Buriton due to a multi-vehicle RTI, heavy delays already backed to #A3M J1/#A3 #Catherington.’

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

You can follow live traffic updates by scrolling through our blog at the bottom of this article. We will be providing updates for roads in and around the Portsmouth area.

This will include M3, A27, A3(M), M275 and M27 updates. Information will also be posted regarding the railway and ferry travel. The live blog can be found at the bottom of this article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Huge tree falls onto road outside Woodpecker Pub