News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Hampshire traffic: Multi-vehicle crash on A3 causing 'heavy delays' plus plus live M3, M27, A3(M), M275, updates

A multi-vehicle crash on a road is causing ‘heavy delays’ which have backed onto a motorway.

By Freddie Webb
46 minutes ago

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports one lane is blocked on the A3 northbound at B2070, Buriton. Traffic is backed up all the way to the A3(M).

NOW READ: Road closures and roadworks in and around Portsmouth this week

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crash was first reported at 7.22am. ROMANSE reports: ‘#A3 Northbound - One lane BLOCKED at B2070 #Buriton due to a multi-vehicle RTI, heavy delays already backed to #A3M J1/#A3 #Catherington.’

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
Most Popular

You can follow live traffic updates by scrolling through our blog at the bottom of this article. We will be providing updates for roads in and around the Portsmouth area.

This will include M3, A27, A3(M), M275 and M27 updates. Information will also be posted regarding the railway and ferry travel. The live blog can be found at the bottom of this article.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Huge tree falls onto road outside Woodpecker Pub

The traffic and travel updates will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area

Show new updates

Delays worsening on A3 - traffic backing to A3(M) at Waterlooville

Traffic delays are worsening near Waterlooville.

Following a multi-vehicle crash on the A3 northbound (B207, Buriton), congestions is worsening.

Delays of up to 90 minutes are expected. Traffic is backed up to junction 3 of the A3(M) in Waterlooville.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A3 Northbound - One lane remains BLOCKED at B2070 #Buriton due to a multi-vehicle RTI, heavy delays of approx 90 minutes backed to #A3M J3/B2150 #Waterlooville.’

Multi-vehicle crash - A3

A multi-vehicle crash on a road is causing ‘heavy delays’ which have backed onto a motorway.

One lane is blocked on the A3 northbound at B2070, Buriton. Traffic is backed up to the A3(M).

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A3 Northbound - One lane BLOCKED at B2070 #Buriton due to a multi-vehicle RTI, heavy delays already backed to #A3M J1/#A3 #Catherington.’

Delays between Gosport and Fareham

Motorists are having problems between Gosport and Fareham as they are dealing with up to 15 minutes worth of delays.

ROMANSE reports: ‘B3385 #Fareham - approx 15-minute delays northbound on Newgate Ln East/Newgate Ln between B3334/#PeelCommon Rbt and A32 Gosport Rd.’

Delays on the M23

There are delays on the M3 this morning.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M3 Northbound - approx 15-minute delays between J14/#M27 and J11/A3090 #Winchester.’

Delays between Gosport and Fareham

Motorists need to be aware of delays between Gosport and Fareham this morning.

ROMANSE reports: ‘A32 #Gosport/#Fareham - approx 15-minute delays northbound on Fareham Rd/Gosport Rd between Heritage Way/Forest Way and A27/Quay St Rbt.’

A3 delays backed up to Waterlooville

Traffic delays from the crash on the A3 may take up to 50 minutes. Traffic is backed up to junction 3 of the A3(M) at Waterlooville.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A3 Northbound - One lane BLOCKED at B2070 #Buriton due to a multi-vehicle RTI, heavy delays of approx 50-minutes backed to #A3M J3/B2150 #Waterlooville.’

A27 cleared following earlier crash

All lanes have been cleared on the A27 following an earlier crash. ROMANSE reports delays are now easing on approach.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Eastbound - RTI CLEARED between #M27 and A2030, delay easing on approach.’

M3 delays

Motorists are continuing to face delays on the M3.

ROMANSE reports: ‘B3335 - Slow northbound at #M3 J11, approx 45 minutes delay heading back towards #Twyford.’

Congestion following M3 crash

ROMANSE has released an image of the delays in several areas following an earlier crash on the M3.

Traffic problems following M3 crash

A crash on the M3 is causing traffic problems in Hampshire. ROMANSE first reported an RTI on the motorway at 7.27am.

All lanes are now reopened on the route but congestion is still high in the area. ROMANSE reports: ‘#M3 Northbound - All lanes RE-OPENED after earlier RTI between J12/A335 #Eastleigh and J11/A3090 #Winchester, heavy delays remain on approach.’

Next Page
Page 1 of 45
HampshireM27Portsmouth