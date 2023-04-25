Hampshire traffic: Overturned lorry blocks road near Totton High Street as part of A35 bypass closed
An overturned lorry is causing chaos on the roads as it blocks a major route.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that part of the A35 Totton Bypass eastbound is currently closed while emergency services deal with the stricken vehicle.
ROMANE reports: ‘A35 #Totton - Totton Bypass is CLOSED eastbound between A326 #Rushington Rbt and High Street due to an RTC involving an overturned lorry, delays building northbound on A326 #Colbury and on A35 Hunters Hill.’ Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article.
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
Delays caused by vehicle fire
Traffic delays are increasing due to the vehicle fire on the A34 northbound.
Vehicle fire on A34
National Highways have confirmed a vehicle fire is causing the major delays on the A34 northbound.
Heavy delays on A34
As a result of the traffic incident in Litchfield, heavy delays are building on the roads.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A34 Northbound - reports of one lane BLOCKED at #Litchfield due to an incident, and heavy delays of approx 30 minutes.’
Colbury delays
Traffic delays are increasing in Colbury as a result of the lorry crash.
ROMANSE reports: ‘A326 #Colbury - Approx 20-minute delays northbound between Marchwood Bypass and A336 Ringwood Rd.’
Police provide update on M3 incident
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided details on the traffic incident earlier this morning.
A spokesman said: ‘We were called at 7.20am to a report of a road traffic collision on the M3 northbound carriageway near junction 9 at Winnall.
‘This involved two cars and no injuries were reported. All lanes are now cleared.’
Lanes cleared on M3 following earlier incident
All lanes have now been cleared on the M3 northbound following an earlier incident. Heavy delays remain in place.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M3 Northbound - All lanes are now CLEARED on exit slip #Winnall Rbt of J9/#A34 #Winnall due to an earlier RTC, delays approx 40 minutes from J14/#M27.’
Spitfire Road delays
Delays on Spitfire Road near the M3 northbound are increasing.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A272 #Winchester - approx 30-minute delays northbound on Spitfire Link between #A31 Petersfield Rd and #M3 J9 #Winnall due to an RTC on the Rbt.’
Lane remains blocked on M3 northbound
Lane one remains blocked on the M3 northbound following an earlier incident and delays are worsening.
Traffic is backed up to junction 14 on the M27.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M3 Northbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED on exit slip #Winnall Rbt of J9/#A34 #Winnall due to an RTI, delays approx 40 minutes from J14/#M27.’