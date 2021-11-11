News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: Person injured in M27 crash as lane cleared plus live M3, A3(M), M275, A27 updates

All lanes have now been cleared on the M27 following a crash.

By Freddie Webb
Published 18th Mar 2023, 15:22 GMT

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported the incident happened on the M27 westbound between Bursledon and Hedge End. ROMANSE first reported what happened at 1.50pm.

NOW READ: Road closures and roadworks in and around Portsmouth this week

‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd due to RTI, delays on approach,’ ROMANSE reported. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary reported the incident was a crash and one person was injured.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 1.36pm today (18 March) to reports of a collision on the westbound M27 just before junction 7.

‘One person suffered an injury.’ ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 CLEARED between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd after the earlier RTI, delays have eased.’

You can follow live traffic updates by scrolling through our blog at the bottom of this article. We will be providing updates for roads in and around the Portsmouth area.

This will include M3, A27, A3(M), M275 and M27 updates. Information will also be posted regarding the railway and ferry travel. The live blog can be found at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area

Lane cleared on M27

All lanes have now been cleared on the M27 following an earlier crash. Traffic delays have now eased.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 CLEARED between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd after the earlier RTI, delays have eased.’

Police update on M27 incident

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided an update regarding the earlier incident on the M27.

The force said it was a collision and someone was injured. A police spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 1.36pm today (18 March) to reports of a collision on the westbound M27 just before junction 7.

‘One person suffered an injury.’

RTI on M27

Motorists are facing delays on the M27 following a road traffic incident between Bursledon and Hedge End.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd due to RTI, delays on approach.’

Delays spreading in Hedge End

Another route in Hedge End is congested, according to ROMANSE.

ROMANSE reports: ‘B3342 #HedgeEnd - Approx. 20 mins delay southbound on Tollbar Way between Maunsell Way and B3035 Botley Rd.’

More Hedge End delays

Motorists are facing delays in another part of Hedge End.

ROMANSE reports: ‘B3035 #HedgeEnd/#WestEnd - Approx. 20 mins delay westbound on Botley Rd between A334 Charles Watts Way and Moorgreen Rd.’

Hedge End delays

There are currently long delays on a route in Hedge End.

ROMANSE reports: ‘A334 #HedgeEnd/#Thornhill - Approx. 50 mins delay westbound on Grange Rd/Charles Watts Way between Westward Rd and A27 Kanes Hill Rbt.’

All lanes cleared on M27

All lanes have been cleared on the M27 following a caravan crash.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes CLEARED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J9/A27 #ParkGate after the earlier RTI, delays easing.’

Police provide details on M27 crash

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided details on the crash. A spokesperson said: ‘Police were called at 10.39am on Tuesday, 14 March to reports of a collision on the westbound carriageway of the M27 between junctions 10 and 9.

‘The collision involved a van and a caravan. No injuries have been reported.’

Collision with a caravan

National Highways is reporting that the blocked lanes have been caused by a collision involving a caravan.

The government body reports: ‘The #M27 westbound between J10 (#Fareham) and J9 (#ParkGate), lanes 1 and 2 (of 4) are closed due to a collision involving a caravan, with substantial debris across the road.’

Initial report

ROMANSE first reported at 10.50am that all lines were blocked due to a road traffic incident.

