Hampshire traffic: Person injured in M27 crash as lane cleared plus live M3, A3(M), M275, A27 updates
All lanes have now been cleared on the M27 following a crash.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported the incident happened on the M27 westbound between Bursledon and Hedge End. ROMANSE first reported what happened at 1.50pm.
‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd due to RTI, delays on approach,’ ROMANSE reported. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary reported the incident was a crash and one person was injured.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 1.36pm today (18 March) to reports of a collision on the westbound M27 just before junction 7.
‘One person suffered an injury.’ ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 CLEARED between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd after the earlier RTI, delays have eased.’
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area
Another route in Hedge End is congested, according to ROMANSE.
ROMANSE reports: ‘B3342 #HedgeEnd - Approx. 20 mins delay southbound on Tollbar Way between Maunsell Way and B3035 Botley Rd.’
Motorists are facing delays in another part of Hedge End.
ROMANSE reports: ‘B3035 #HedgeEnd/#WestEnd - Approx. 20 mins delay westbound on Botley Rd between A334 Charles Watts Way and Moorgreen Rd.’
There are currently long delays on a route in Hedge End.
ROMANSE reports: ‘A334 #HedgeEnd/#Thornhill - Approx. 50 mins delay westbound on Grange Rd/Charles Watts Way between Westward Rd and A27 Kanes Hill Rbt.’
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided details on the crash. A spokesperson said: ‘Police were called at 10.39am on Tuesday, 14 March to reports of a collision on the westbound carriageway of the M27 between junctions 10 and 9.
‘The collision involved a van and a caravan. No injuries have been reported.’
National Highways is reporting that the blocked lanes have been caused by a collision involving a caravan.
The government body reports: ‘The #M27 westbound between J10 (#Fareham) and J9 (#ParkGate), lanes 1 and 2 (of 4) are closed due to a collision involving a caravan, with substantial debris across the road.’