Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported the incident happened on the M27 westbound between Bursledon and Hedge End. ROMANSE first reported what happened at 1.50pm.

‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd due to RTI, delays on approach,’ ROMANSE reported. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary reported the incident was a crash and one person was injured.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 1.36pm today (18 March) to reports of a collision on the westbound M27 just before junction 7.

‘One person suffered an injury.’ ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 CLEARED between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd after the earlier RTI, delays have eased.’

