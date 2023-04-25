The collision happened earlier this afternoon between junctions 4 and 3 on the M27 westbound – involving a car and a lorry. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 12.08pm to the M27 following a report of a road traffic collision just before the exit for junction 3 on the westbound carriageway.

‘This involved a car and a HGV. One person has suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.’ National Highways South East reports that all lanes are now open, though short delays are still in place.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

The government agency reported on Twitter: ‘All lanes are now OPEN on the #M27 westbound between J4 (#M3) and J3 (#M271) near Southampton following an earlier collision

‘Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 20 mins and approx. two miles of congestion remain.’

