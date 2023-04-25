Hampshire traffic: Person seriously injured in M27 crash involving car and lorry
The collision happened earlier this afternoon between junctions 4 and 3 on the M27 westbound – involving a car and a lorry. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 12.08pm to the M27 following a report of a road traffic collision just before the exit for junction 3 on the westbound carriageway.
‘This involved a car and a HGV. One person has suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.’ National Highways South East reports that all lanes are now open, though short delays are still in place.
The government agency reported on Twitter: ‘All lanes are now OPEN on the #M27 westbound between J4 (#M3) and J3 (#M271) near Southampton following an earlier collision
‘Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 20 mins and approx. two miles of congestion remain.’
M27 crash update from police
A police spokesman has provided more details about the crash on the M27.
Lanes reopened on M27
National Highways reports that all lanes have now reopened on the M27.
M27 crash update
Severe delays on M27
M27 crash update
ROMANSE reports that lanes 1 and 2 are closed following the collision.
M27 crash
National Highways reports that a crash took place on the M27 - causing severe delays.
‘Two lanes are closed on the #M27 westbound between J4 (#M3) and J3 (#M271) due to a collision,’ National Highways reports.
‘There is approx. 3 miles of congestion on approach to the closures which is adding about half an hour to normal journey times .’
A3 blockage cleared
National Highways reports that the debris strewn across the A3 has now been cleared.
They said: ‘Scene clear and all lanes reopened on the #A3 northbound between the #B2070 (#Buriton) and the #A272 (#Petersfield) following the earlier aggregate spillage.
‘We're not reporting any significant residual delays on approach.’
Increasing delays
ROMANSE reports that there are delays of up to an hour on the A3.
Increasing delays
ROMANSE reports that traffic in the vicinity of the A3 is backed up to Waterlooville.
A3 diversion route
National Highways has published a diversion route for motorists.
They said: ‘Northbound traffic is being diverted via the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs.’
The diversion route steps are below:
1. Leave the A3 northbound at the Weston interchange and continue to a roundabout.
2. Use the first exit and join the B2070. Follow for approximately. two miles through Petersfield.
3. Continue to the A272 London Road roundabout. Use the first exit and join the Sheet interchange link road.
4. Continue for approximately one mile to re-join the A3 northbound.
More information can be found on the National Highways website.