Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Read More
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
SEE ALSO: Old Portsmouth plagued by 40-strong groups of youths starting fires, drinking, shouting and damaging property
Protestors plan to cause disruption to motorists by setting up ‘slow-moving roadblocks’ on the M3 and elsewhere, according to Sky News.
Fuel Price Stand Against Tax, a Facebook group with 53,000 members, shared a post which suggested they will be making demonstrations nationwide.
You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area
Last updated: Friday, 22 July, 2022, 09:18
- Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth and Hampshire area
- Protestors are set to cause disruption on M3
- They plan to create ‘slow moving roadblocks
M3 northbound update
Two lanes on the M3 remain closed due to ‘emergency repairs.’
Delays expected on M3 due to protestors
Protestors are planning to set up ‘slow moving roadblocks’ which may cause congestion at junction 12 of the M3 .
Sky News reports disruptions will take place between M25 anticlockwise Junction 17 Maple Cross to Junction 12 for the M3, as well as other routes.
Fuel Price Stand Against Tax, a Facebook group with 53,000 members, shared a post which suggested they will be staging protests nationwide.
M3 Update
Delays are expected on the M3 ‘for the rest of the day and overnight’ due to emergency repairs.
M3 Delays Update
ROMANSE reports delays have reduced to an hour as two lanes remain closed.
M3 Delays
ROMANSE reports delays on the M3 are approximately two hours, on the northbound route between Chandlers Ford and Winchester.
Two Lanes Shut On M3
Long delays are reported on the M3 as an ‘infrastructure defect’ has lead to emergency roadworks.
A34 update
The A34 has now been cleared and the delays are easing.
A34 lane blocked at A33
ROMANSE reports a lane on the A34 is blocked due to an ‘incident’, with heavye delays building.
Vehicle Fire on M27
ROMANSE reports a vehicle fire has blocked a lane on the M27.
Arrest made after protests on M25
A 22-year-old woman has been arrested after a Just Stop Oil protest on the M25 caused nine-mile tailbacks.
In a statement, Surrey Police said: ‘Officers were called just after 7am this morning following reports of a protest on the M25 just past junction 10 of the anti-clockwise carriageway.
‘Officers attended the scene and located a female protester sitting on top of a gantry over the motorway.
‘Three lanes needed to be closed while we worked to safely remove the woman, which involved a specialist team trained in dealing with incidents at height.
’A 22-year-old woman from London, has been arrested on suspicion of causing a danger to road users, causing a public nuisance, and for being a pedestrian on the motorway.
‘We appreciate this caused significant disruption this morning and want to thank drivers for their patience while we dealt with the incident. National Highways has since reopened all lanes on this part of the M25.’