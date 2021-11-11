News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: Road near A32 in West Meon cleared after 'emergency road repairs' plus live M27, M3, A27, A3(M), M275 updates

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates on roads across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area.

By Freddie Webb
1 hour ago

Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

ROMANSE reports West Meon Road, near the A32, was closed for ‘emergency road repairs’. It has now been reopened.

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area

  • A road off the A32 is closed.
  • It is shut between Church Lane and East Meon.
  • ‘Emergency road repairs’ are taking place.
West Meon

West Meon is now open following emergency road repairs.

Hampshire County Council works planned near A32

In an unrelated incident, Hampshire County Council are carrying out road maintenance work.

This is due to start on Friday and will last for two weeks. It is taking place on the western side of Church Street between the Olde George Inn and The Vicarage.

Church Street will be closed between 7:30am and 6pm. The road will be open as normal outside of those hours.

Road closed for ‘emergency road repairs'

Motorists are currently having to deal with the closure.

Eyewitness account

A driver in the area saw the accident where a cyclist was hit by a car. He said: ‘The accident was on the roundabout just after Fratton bridge.

‘I drove by earlier and a cyclist was knocked off her bike.

‘Before the ambulance arrived, she was sat up in road being looked after by two people.’

Police update

Police have provided an update regarding the accident at the roundabout.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.38am today (January 20) to a report of a road traffic collision on Fawcett Road.

This involved a car and a push bike. Minor injuries were reported.’

Accident

One lane is closed following an accident at Fratton roundabout.

Rowner Traffic lights

The traffic lights are now working again in Rowner.

Stoney Cross

Delays are continuing in Stoney Cross.

Planned closure in Botley

Hampshire Coounty Council are planning to close a road in Botley.

A326

There are significant delays on the A326.

